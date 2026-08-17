



India has signed a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc for the leasing of two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones, Economic Times reported





The agreement is valued at approximately ₹1,943 crore and was concluded on 17 August 2026.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the lease will run for thirty months, during which the Indian Navy will operate the advanced High-Altitude Long-Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems.





The signing ceremony took place at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi in the presence of A Anbarasu, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Department of Defence. This marks a significant step in strengthening India’s maritime surveillance architecture by introducing cutting-edge unmanned systems into naval operations.





The MQ-9B Sea Guardian is equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated payloads. These include synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and secure communication suites.





The aircraft is designed to provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance coverage across vast maritime areas, enabling the Navy to monitor developments in the Indian Ocean Region with far greater accuracy and endurance.





The drones will enhance India’s Maritime Domain Awareness, a critical capability given the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean. Persistent surveillance will allow the Navy to track shipping lanes, monitor fishing activity, and detect potential threats or distress situations.





The systems will also strengthen India’s ability to respond rapidly to emerging challenges, including illegal activities and hostile manoeuvres.





The MQ-9B Sea Guardian is a variant of the MQ-9 Reaper, adapted for maritime operations. It can remain airborne for over 40 hours and operate at altitudes exceeding 40,000 feet. Its endurance and payload capacity make it ideal for long-range reconnaissance missions, anti-submarine warfare support, and search and rescue operations.





The Sea Guardian has already been deployed by several navies worldwide, including those of the United States, Japan and Australia, underscoring its credibility as a force multiplier.





India’s decision to lease these drones reflects the urgency of enhancing surveillance capabilities while awaiting the induction of larger numbers of indigenous and imported unmanned systems under long-term procurement programs.





Leasing provides immediate access to advanced technology without the delays associated with acquisition and production. It also allows the Navy to gain operational experience with HALE drones, which will inform future procurement and integration strategies.





This development comes against the backdrop of India’s broader defence modernisation drive following Operation Sindoor. The government has increased budgets, introduced new formations, and expanded exports, while simultaneously accelerating the induction of advanced platforms. The leasing of MQ-9B drones fits into this larger framework of strengthening maritime security and ensuring credible deterrence in the region.





The Indian Ocean Region has become a theatre of strategic competition, with increased Chinese naval presence and growing maritime challenges. The induction of Sea Guardian drones will provide India with the ability to maintain a persistent watch over critical sea lanes, choke points, and areas of interest, thereby reinforcing its role as a net security provider in the region.





The contract with General Atomics also highlights the deepening defence cooperation between India and the United States. It builds upon earlier agreements for the leasing of similar drones and reflects the trust placed in American technology to meet India’s immediate operational requirements.





The arrangement is expected to pave the way for further collaboration in unmanned systems and advanced surveillance technologies.





The delivery and operationalisation of these drones will be closely monitored, as the Navy seeks rapid induction to meet pressing maritime challenges. Their deployment will mark a decisive enhancement in India’s ability to safeguard its maritime interests and respond effectively to developments across the Indian Ocean.





Agencies







