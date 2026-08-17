QuBeats has secured two major multi-crore tenders from the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to develop frontier quantum technologies.





The projects awarded include the development of a Rydberg-based Quantum RF Sensor and a Quantum Gyroscope, both of which represent cutting-edge advancements in quantum-enabled defence systems.





The Rydberg-based Quantum RF Sensor is designed to exploit the unique properties of Rydberg atoms, which are atoms with electrons excited to very high energy levels. These atoms are extremely sensitive to electromagnetic fields, making them ideal for detecting radio frequency signals across a wide spectrum.





By leveraging quantum optical phenomena such as electromagnetically induced transparency, the sensor can achieve ultra-precise, SI-traceable measurements of RF electric fields. This technology promises to revolutionise electronic warfare, spectrum monitoring, and secure communications by enabling detection of weak signals and simultaneous multiband monitoring.





Its integration into defence platforms would provide India with sovereign capabilities to analyse complex electromagnetic environments without reliance on foreign technologies.





The Quantum Gyroscope project focuses on developing a next-generation navigation system that does not depend on satellite signals. Traditional navigation systems rely heavily on GPS, which can be jammed or denied in hostile environments.





A quantum gyroscope, however, uses the principles of quantum mechanics, particularly atom interferometry, to measure rotation with extraordinary precision. This makes it invaluable for submarines, aircraft, and land-based platforms operating in GPS-denied scenarios. The technology ensures highly accurate navigation and positioning, strengthening India’s strategic autonomy in defence operations.





QuBeats’ success in winning these tenders highlights the growing role of private industry in India’s defence quantum ecosystem. The collaboration between DRDO and indigenous start-ups reflects a deliberate push towards fostering innovation and accelerating the development of sovereign technologies under the National Quantum Mission. By engaging industry partners, DRDO aims to fast-track the transition of laboratory-scale quantum research into deployable military systems.





The awarding of these tenders also underscores India’s commitment to building a robust quantum technology base. With global powers investing heavily in quantum sensing, secure communications, and navigation, India’s initiatives ensure it remains at the forefront of strategic technological advancements.





The projects entrusted to QuBeats will not only strengthen national security but also contribute to the broader vision of establishing India as a leader in quantum defence applications.





The successful execution of these programs will mark a significant milestone in India’s journey towards quantum-enabled defence capabilities.





Both the Rydberg-based Quantum RF Sensor and the Quantum Gyroscope are expected to undergo rigorous development and testing phases, with eventual deployment in critical defence platforms.





These technologies will provide India with unmatched precision in sensing and navigation, reinforcing its strategic edge in modern warfare.





Agencies







