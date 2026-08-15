



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India is expected to see between five and eight new semiconductor plants become operational over the next seven to eight years.





He made the statement during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, linking the expansion of domestic chip manufacturing to the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the long‑term goal of achieving Viksit Bharat.





PM Modi emphasised that three major semiconductor plants have already started operations and that their output will also be exported.





He underlined the indispensable role of chips in the modern digital world, noting their critical importance across electronic goods, medical equipment and transportation systems.





PM Modi warned that without chips, the world could come to a standstill, reinforcing the urgency of India’s push for self‑reliance in this sector.





The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s economic momentum over the past twelve years. Defence production has increased nearly fourfold, khadi and village industries output has risen nearly fivefold, electronic manufacturing has grown nearly sevenfold, modern railway coach production has expanded 21‑fold, and mobile phone production has surged 33‑fold. Modi said these figures reflected a “new pace” in India’s industrial growth, contrasting it with the earlier attitude of hesitation and slow progress.





He recalled that by 2014 India had been categorised among the world’s “Fragile Five” economies. Since then, he said, the determination and strength of 1.4 billion Indians had propelled the country forward at a faster pace, enabling it to shed that label and emerge as a stronger economy.





Energy security was another major theme in Modi’s address. He announced that India has set a target of 200 GW of nuclear energy and is establishing five new nuclear reactors.





He highlighted that the country had crossed a milestone in fast breeder nuclear technology this year, which he described as a significant step towards self‑reliance in nuclear fuel. Modi also noted that piped gas is now reaching 1.75 crore households, while more than 50 lakh households are covered by solar energy.





He stressed that a country does not always stall due to a lack of resources, but can be held back by limitations in thinking. Expanding the nation’s mindset, he said, allows it to better recognise and harness its own capabilities.





The semiconductor drive and nuclear technology initiatives were presented as part of a wider strategy to reduce dependence on external sources and strengthen domestic capabilities.





The Prime Minister explained that while semiconductors are vital for electronics, medical devices and transport systems, nuclear technology is central to India’s long‑term energy security.





He said India’s progress in digital technology and innovation had already given it global recognition, and the expansion of domestic semiconductor manufacturing would further reinforce this journey towards self‑reliance.





The Prime Minister concluded by linking the broader push across manufacturing, technology and energy to the creation of strong foundations for Atmanirbhar Bharat and ultimately Viksit Bharat, underscoring that India’s transformation is both economic and strategic in nature.





Agencies







