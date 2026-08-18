



India is projected to spend a massive $16 billion on tactical communication systems between 2025 and 2035, with $2.3 billion allocated specifically for maritime communication systems.





This investment reflects India’s growing emphasis on secure naval communications amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions and its push for indigenous defence programs.





India’s tactical communication procurement plan for the decade 2025–2035 is one of the largest in its defence modernisation drive. The total expenditure is expected to reach $16 billion, covering land, air, and maritime domains.





Of this, maritime communication systems will account for $2.3 billion, representing about 14.5% of the total. This allocation underscores the importance of naval communications in safeguarding India’s maritime interests.





The maritime share is particularly significant given India’s expanding naval fleet and the increasing complexity of operations in the Indian Ocean Region. The country faces challenges from grey-zone activities, electronic warfare threats, and contested sea lanes involving rival forces such as China and Pakistan. Secure and resilient communication systems are therefore critical to maintaining operational tempo and reducing vulnerability to disruption.





India has already initiated cooperative projects to strengthen naval communications. The UNICORN pact with Japan, signed in 2026, aims to develop next-generation warship communication systems.





These systems will be manufactured in India by Bharat Electronics Limited, ensuring local production and supply-chain resilience. The technology builds on Japan’s Mogami-class frigates and is expected to be deployed on India’s Project-17B frigates and Project 18 destroyers. Such collaborations highlight India’s pragmatic approach to combining industrial cooperation with operational capability.





The Defence Acquisition Council has also approved major procurements that include high-frequency software-defined radios for the Navy. These radios enhance secure long-range communication during maritime operations and boarding missions. Leasing of high-altitude long-endurance drones further complements communication systems by providing continuous surveillance and intelligence over the Indian Ocean Region.





India’s tactical communication investments are not limited to maritime systems. Land-based platforms remain the revenue anchor, accounting for nearly 44% of expenditure, driven by radar systems, battlefield electronic countermeasures, and tactical communication protection.





Airborne systems are projected to grow fastest, with combat aircraft modernisation and airborne surveillance expanding their share. Maritime systems, while smaller in proportion, are essential for fleet-wide integration and interoperability.





The emphasis on maritime communications also aligns with India’s broader strategic programs under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. By prioritising indigenous solutions, India aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and ensure that critical technologies remain under national control.





Localised support ecosystems, trusted component sourcing, and certified integration processes are being developed to sustain these systems across multiple naval platforms.





The global context reinforces India’s choices. Supply-chain disruptions and tighter controls on sensitive technologies worldwide have prompted defence stakeholders to diversify suppliers and shorten repair cycles.





India’s investment in maritime communication systems is therefore both a strategic necessity and an industrial opportunity.





In the long term, these procurements will enhance India’s ability to conduct joint maritime patrols, secure command and control, and maintain interoperability with allied navies.





The systems will support decision-making under contested conditions, ensuring that India’s naval forces remain resilient and effective in the Indo-Pacific theatre.





Agencies







