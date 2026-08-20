



General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, concluded his official visit to Nepal from 16 to 19 August 2026. His arrival in Kathmandu on 16 August was marked by a warm reception from senior officials of the Nepali Army and representatives of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, reflecting the close military and diplomatic ties between the two nations.





On 17 August, General Seth laid a wreath at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, paying homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation.





He then visited the Nepali Army Headquarters, where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour, underscoring the respect and esteem in which he is held by the Nepali Army.





During his engagements, General Seth met General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army and Honorary General of the Indian Army.





The two leaders discussed avenues to expand bilateral defence cooperation, highlighting the shared commitment to strengthening military ties and enhancing regional security.





Demonstrating India’s continued support for capability development, General Seth handed over vehicles and medical equipment to the Nepali Army. These assets are intended to bolster disaster preparedness and humanitarian response capabilities, reinforcing India’s role as a reliable partner in times of crisis.





In keeping with the longstanding tradition between the two armies, the President of Nepal conferred upon General Seth the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army in a ceremony at Shital Niwas. Following the investiture, General Seth called on President Ram Chandra Paudel, further cementing the symbolic and practical bonds between the two nations.





On 18 August, General Seth visited the Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri. He interacted with students and faculty members, fostering academic collaboration and professional exchanges. This engagement reaffirmed the importance of intellectual cooperation in strengthening military institutions and broadening strategic perspectives.





Later that day, General Seth held a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister of Nepal. Their discussions centred on the longstanding partnership between India and Nepal, with particular emphasis on defence cooperation and shared interests in regional peace and stability.





On 19 August, General Seth travelled to Pokhara, where he interacted with Indian Army veterans residing in Nepal. Addressing the gathering, he expressed deep appreciation for their exemplary service, unwavering dedication, and supreme sacrifices in safeguarding India’s sovereignty and security. His words resonated strongly with the veteran community, reinforcing their enduring bond with the Indian Army.





As part of the event, Veer Naris and gallantry awardees were felicitated, acknowledging their sacrifices and contributions. Mobility equipment was distributed to Ex-Servicemen, aimed at improving their quality of life and supporting their well-being.





General Seth also dedicated the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic at Kohalpur to the service of the veteran community. The establishment of this facility marks a significant milestone in enhancing healthcare support for veterans and their dependents in Nepal, reflecting India’s commitment to the welfare of its former soldiers.





The visit by General Seth has helped strengthen the multifaceted India-Nepal relationship, deepening cooperation across defence, security, humanitarian assistance, and veteran welfare. It underscored the shared historical, cultural, and military ties between the two nations, while opening new avenues for collaboration in the future.





ANI







