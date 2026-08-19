



The Indian Army has formally issued a Request for Proposal for the repair of two damaged Heron remotely piloted aircraft in accidents.





The scope of work is comprehensive and covers structural restoration of the fuselage and wings, ensuring that the airframes are returned to full operational integrity.





This requirement highlights the importance of sustaining the fleet of imported Israeli-origin Heron UAVs, which remain a critical asset for surveillance and intelligence missions across varied terrains.





The RFP specifies integration of supplied line-replaceable units into the repaired platforms. These LRUs include avionics, sensors, and mission-critical components that must be seamlessly fitted into the restored airframes.





The process will demand precision engineering and adherence to stringent military standards, ensuring that the UAVs regain their original mission capability without compromise.





Ground acceptance test procedures form another key part of the scope. These ATPs will validate the systems’ performance on the ground before flight clearance.





The UAVs will undergo weighing and balance checks, ensuring that the repaired structures and integrated LRUs do not affect aerodynamic stability or payload capacity. This step is crucial to confirm that the aircraft meet safety and operational benchmarks.





Following ground validation, performance and acceptance flight tests will be conducted. These trials will assess the UAVs under real operational conditions, verifying endurance, manoeuvrability, and sensor functionality. Only after successful completion of these tests will the aircraft be cleared for redeployment into active service.





The repair initiative reflects the Army’s emphasis on asset recovery and lifecycle management. Rather than writing off crashed UAVs, the focus is on restoring them to service, thereby maximising investment and maintaining force readiness.





This approach also underscores the importance of indigenous maintenance capabilities, as Indian defence establishments increasingly seek to build expertise in sustaining complex imported platforms.





The Heron UAVs, operated by both the Army and Air Force, have played a pivotal role in reconnaissance missions along sensitive borders. Their endurance, sensor payloads, and operational flexibility make them indispensable for surveillance and intelligence gathering. Repairing damaged units ensures that the fleet’s strength is maintained without delays in procurement cycles.





This RFP also signals the Army’s intent to streamline repair and maintenance processes under structured contracts.





By formalising requirements such as structural restoration, LRU integration, ATPs, and flight validation, the Army sets clear expectations for vendors and ensures accountability in execution. It is a step towards professionalising UAV sustainment within the broader defence ecosystem.





Agencies







