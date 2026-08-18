India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is intended to become the country’s first indigenous fifth-generation fighter. It is expected to combine stealth, supercruise, advanced sensors, an internal weapons bay, network-centric warfare capabilities and the ability to perform both air-superiority and strike missions.





However, the aircraft’s most important subsystem remains unresolved.





India’s propulsion plan has gradually developed into a complicated chain of interim engines, revived indigenous projects, foreign partnerships and competing technology offers. Each initiative addresses a different requirement, but together they risk creating a fragmented roadmap for the AMCA.





The propulsion question is no longer merely about selecting an engine. It involves the aircraft’s design, production schedule, technology sovereignty, industrial capacity, operational availability and the credibility of India’s fifth-generation ambitions.





The AMCA received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security in March 2024 for full-scale design and development. The sanctioned development effort, estimated at roughly ₹15,000–15,800 crore, covers the construction and testing of five prototypes. The first flight has been projected for around 2028–29, while series production and induction are expected during the mid-2030s. These timelines are demanding even for countries with mature fighter-engine industries.





India’s central difficulty is that the AMCA is being designed before the country has a proven high-thrust fighter engine of its own. The initial AMCA variant, generally referred to as the MK-1, is expected to use the American General Electric F414 engine. The same engine has been selected for the TEJAS MK-2 and is also expected to support other future Indian aircraft projects.





The F414 produces approximately 98–99 kilonewtons of thrust with afterburner. It is a mature and widely used powerplant, offering India a practical solution for getting the first AMCA aircraft into the air.





It also reduces technical risk during the early stages of aircraft development. A dependable imported engine would allow the Aeronautical Development Agency, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and other Indian partners to focus on flight-control laws, stealth shaping, avionics, weapons integration and low-observable manufacturing.





Yet the F414 is not intended to be the definitive engine for the AMCA.





The aircraft’s heavier later versions will require a powerplant in the 110–125-kilonewton class. Such an engine would provide greater thrust, improved acceleration, better payload performance and more useful margins for supercruise and high-altitude operations. The AMCA MK-1 is therefore expected to serve as a bridge between the imported F414 and a future Indian-controlled engine.





That bridge is where the propulsion plan becomes vulnerable.





The most widely discussed pathway is a joint India-France engine project involving Safran and the Gas Turbine Research Establishment. The proposed engine is expected to produce approximately 110–120 kilonewtons of thrust, with some reports placing the initial design at around 120 kilonewtons.





The engine is intended to power the AMCA MK-2 and potentially other future Indian combat aircraft. It is also expected to involve Indian participation in design, development, testing, certification and production.





The proposed arrangement has attracted attention because India has long struggled to acquire access to the most sensitive parts of a fighter engine. The hot section, including the combustor, turbine blades, high-pressure turbine and associated materials and manufacturing processes, is the core of the technology challenge.





Previous foreign collaborations have often provided manufacturing opportunities without giving India complete control over these technologies. The Safran proposal is therefore significant not simply because of its thrust rating, but because of the expected depth of technology cooperation.





The project could give India an opportunity to develop capabilities in single-crystal turbine blades, thermal-barrier coatings, high-temperature alloys, precision casting, advanced compressors and digital engine control systems.





But the proposed engine is still a development project, not an operational powerplant.





A new fighter engine normally requires years of component testing, core testing, ground trials, altitude testing, afterburner qualification, flight testing, endurance trials and certification. It must also demonstrate reliability under demanding conditions before being cleared for a frontline fighter.





The aircraft cannot wait indefinitely for the new engine.





Reports have suggested that the Safran-linked engine could take close to a decade to mature. Some projections have placed initial testing towards the end of the 2020s, with flight integration in the 2030s and serial production around 2035 or later.





This creates a timing mismatch.





If the AMCA’s first prototype is to fly by 2028–29, it will almost certainly require the F414 or another already available engine. If the indigenous or jointly developed engine is delayed, early production aircraft could continue using the F414 for much longer than originally intended.





That would create an AMCA fleet with different engines, different performance levels and different maintenance requirements.





The first two squadrons could be powered by F414 engines, while later squadrons would use the new high-thrust engine. The Indian Air Force has reportedly considered an initial requirement of around seven squadrons, or approximately 126 aircraft.





Under such a structure, the first batch would not possess the same performance as later aircraft. The differences could affect acceleration, climb rate, payload, combat radius, fuel consumption, thermal management and mission endurance.





The problem would not necessarily make the aircraft ineffective. Many fighter fleets operate different blocks and engine variants. However, it would complicate logistics, training, spares, maintenance and upgrade planning.





The F414 itself may also pose a separate risk.





India and GE Aerospace have been negotiating arrangements for the engine’s production and technology transfer. The proposed agreement has been associated with manufacturing in India and a higher degree of local industrial participation.





However, reports have indicated that GE has sharply increased its quoted price for F414 engines. If confirmed, such an increase could affect the cost of the TEJAS MK-2 and the initial AMCA batch.





A higher engine price would place additional pressure on an aircraft already expected to be expensive. It could also force revisions to procurement quantities, production schedules or the financial architecture of the AMCA.





An imported engine creates another vulnerability: dependence on a foreign supplier for long-term availability, spares, upgrades and technical support. The issue is not only whether India can buy the first engines. It is whether it can secure a stable supply for decades while retaining sufficient authority over repairs, modifications and future performance improvements.





India’s experience with the Kaveri engine explains why the country is seeking several parallel options.





The Kaveri was conceived to power the Light Combat Aircraft. The project was sanctioned in the late 1980s with the objective of developing an afterburning low-bypass turbofan in the approximately 80-kilonewton class. It failed to achieve the required thrust-to-weight ratio and reliability within the timeline needed for the TEJAS. The aircraft consequently entered service with the American F404 engine, while later versions moved towards the F414.





The Kaveri’s difficulties reflected the broad complexity of modern fighter engines. India had to develop not only a complete turbofan, but also the materials, manufacturing techniques, test infrastructure and industrial ecosystem required to produce it consistently. The high-pressure turbine became one of the most difficult areas. Fighter engines operate in extreme temperatures and rotational speeds, demanding advanced metallurgy and exceptionally precise manufacturing.





The Kaveri effort was therefore not a simple failure of design. It exposed the wider weakness of India’s aerospace industrial base.





The program has not been abandoned completely.





The engine has continued to support technology development, including work on its core, afterburner and associated components. Recent reports have referred to Kaveri-related testing that achieved dry thrust of approximately 49 kilonewtons, while upgraded configurations have been discussed in the 80-kilonewton class with afterburner.





Such performance would still be below the requirement for the AMCA. Nevertheless, the technology could be relevant to unmanned combat aircraft, future demonstrators and an eventual derivative engine.





The Kaveri could also provide valuable experience for the next generation of indigenous propulsion projects. Its contribution may lie less in directly powering the AMCA and more in developing the design teams, test facilities, manufacturing processes and accumulated knowledge needed for a future engine.





This is where the idea of “Kaveri 2.0” becomes important.





A revived Kaveri effort could seek to develop a more viable turbofan by using an improved core, new materials, modern digital controls and foreign technical assistance. It could serve as a stepping stone towards an indigenous engine for unmanned combat aircraft or a future fighter.





However, reviving the project does not automatically solve the AMCA’s propulsion problem.





An 80-kilonewton-class engine would not be a direct substitute for a 120-kilonewton-class powerplant. Increasing thrust requires more than adding an improved afterburner. It demands a stronger compressor, a higher mass-flow core, better turbine cooling, improved materials and a powerplant architecture designed around significantly greater thermal and mechanical loads.





There is also a danger that too many parallel initiatives could consume resources without producing a deployable engine.





India is now considering or discussing several potential routes. These include the F414 for immediate requirements, the Safran-GTRE engine for the AMCA MK-2, the revived Kaveri effort for indigenous capability and a possible Rolls-Royce partnership for another high-thrust fighter engine.





Rolls-Royce has reportedly offered to jointly design and manufacture a new engine exceeding 120 kilonewtons of thrust. Its proposed timeline has included an engine core test by 2030, a first flight by 2034 and production by 2036, provided a contract is signed within the proposed time-frame.





The Rolls-Royce offer could provide India with an alternative to the Safran pathway. It could also strengthen India’s bargaining position by ensuring that New Delhi is not dependent on a single foreign partner.





At the same time, another partnership could make the overall propulsion plan even more complicated.





A contest between Safran and Rolls-Royce may generate better commercial and technology-transfer terms. It could encourage both companies to offer deeper access to intellectual property, local manufacturing and Indian ownership of the resulting engine.





But prolonged competition could also delay the final decision. The AMCA’s airframe design, engine bay, intake geometry, structural layout and thermal-management systems cannot be frozen indefinitely while the propulsion architecture remains unsettled.





The engine is not an interchangeable accessory.





Its dimensions, weight, airflow requirements, centre of gravity, exhaust temperature and power-generation capacity influence the entire aircraft. An aircraft designed around the F414 may require structural and aerodynamic changes to accommodate a larger 120-kilonewton engine.





If such changes are introduced late, they could affect the aircraft’s internal volume, stealth profile, fuel capacity, cooling system and maintenance architecture.





A late engine decision could therefore become an airframe problem.





The AMCA’s propulsion challenge is also connected to stealth. The aircraft’s engine faces must be concealed from radar, while the intakes must deliver stable airflow across different angles of attack and during high-speed manoeuvres.





The exhaust system must reduce infrared and radar signatures without imposing excessive performance penalties. The aircraft will also require advanced thermal management for its radar, electronic-warfare systems, mission computers and directed-energy or other high-power systems that may be introduced later.





A more powerful engine can provide the electrical and thermal margins needed for future upgrades. An undersized engine could leave the aircraft with limited growth potential.





This is why the choice between an interim and a definitive engine cannot be viewed only in terms of thrust.





India’s fifth-generation ambitions also depend on supercruise, although the exact performance objectives will depend on the final aircraft configuration, weapons load and mission profile. Supercruise requires sustained supersonic flight without afterburner, which places major demands on engine efficiency, aircraft drag and thermal management.





A powerplant designed primarily to meet a minimum thrust requirement may not deliver the necessary fuel efficiency or reliability for sustained high-speed operations.





The engine must also function across a wide range of conditions. Indian fighters will need to operate from hot and humid bases, high-altitude Himalayan airfields and maritime environments.





The engine must tolerate dust ingestion, rapid throttle changes, extended afterburner use and demanding sortie-generation rates. These requirements are especially important for a fighter intended to form the core of India’s future air-superiority fleet.





The AMCA’s propulsion uncertainty comes at a difficult time for the Indian Air Force.





The service is facing a shortage of fighter squadrons, while older MiG-21s have been retired and several MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar aircraft are gradually approaching the later stages of their service lives.





The Su-30MKI remains the backbone of the force, but its numbers alone cannot compensate for the absence of sufficient modern medium-weight fighters.





The Tejas MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, Rafale and AMCA are expected to fill different parts of the force structure. Delays in any one of these programs increase pressure on the others.





A delayed AMCA would therefore not be an isolated setback. It could widen the gap between the IAF’s planned and actual combat strength.





The aircraft’s schedule must also be viewed alongside the development of the TEJAS MK-2. Both aircraft are expected to rely on the F414 in their initial configurations.





That creates an opportunity as well as a risk.





A common engine could simplify training, maintenance, spares and industrial support. It could allow India to build a larger base of technicians and suppliers familiar with the F414.





However, placing two major aircraft programs on the same imported engine could increase supply-chain exposure. Any disruption involving price, export approval, production capacity or technical support could affect both fleets.





India’s industrial model for the AMCA adds another layer to the problem.





The government has been attempting to bring private-sector companies into the fighter-production ecosystem. TATA Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge have been among the companies discussed in connection with the wider industrial push.





A broader manufacturing base could improve production speed and introduce competition. It could also help develop the precision manufacturing capabilities needed for future engines.





Yet aircraft production and engine production require different skill sets. A company capable of assembling airframes or producing structural components may not immediately possess the expertise required to manufacture turbine disks, blisks, combustor liners or single-crystal blades.





The engine partnership must therefore be designed around long-term capability creation rather than final assembly alone.





Technology transfer must be evaluated with equal care.





The phrase “full technology transfer” can conceal important limitations. Access to technical documents does not necessarily provide the ability to reproduce every component independently.





India would need access to design tools, source codes, manufacturing recipes, material specifications, test data, failure-analysis methods and certification procedures. It would also need the legal authority to modify the engine and export or license derivatives in the future.





The most important question is who will own the intellectual property created during the partnership.





If India remains dependent on the foreign partner for every major upgrade, the country may achieve local production without achieving genuine propulsion sovereignty.





The partnership should also define responsibility for future variants. A 120-kilonewton engine may be adequate for the first AMCA MK-2 configuration, but future fighters could require 130–140 kilonewtons or more.





Some proposals have already discussed a later 140-kilonewton derivative for future fifth- and sixth-generation aircraft. If the initial partnership cannot support such growth, India could again face a capability gap when the next generation arrives.





The alternative is to create a family of engines based on a common core.





A common core could support different thrust classes through changes in fan diameter, compressor stages, turbine technology and afterburner configuration. It could power unmanned combat aircraft, medium fighters and heavier twin-engine platforms.





Such a family approach would make India’s investment more useful than a single engine designed only for one aircraft.





However, it would require an institutional commitment extending well beyond one procurement cycle.





India has often struggled with discontinuity in major technology projects. Changes in leadership, funding priorities, specifications and industrial partners can lead to delays and duplication.





A fighter-engine effort must survive changes in government, service requirements and foreign-policy conditions. It must be treated as a national technological mission rather than as a short-term acquisition.





The geopolitical dimension is also important.





France has been a significant defence partner for India and has generally maintained a more independent foreign-policy position than the United States. The Rafale relationship and wider strategic cooperation have created a degree of trust between New Delhi and Paris.





The United States, meanwhile, offers access to mature technology and a large aerospace ecosystem, but American export controls and regulatory conditions remain important considerations.





The United Kingdom, through Rolls-Royce, brings a long history of military-engine design and could offer a separate route to high-thrust propulsion.





India’s choice will therefore reflect both engineering considerations and strategic diplomacy. The preferred partner must be judged not only by its promises, but also by its willingness to share critical technology and support Indian control over the life cycle of the engine.





A multi-partner approach could help India avoid dependence on one country. But it could also spread scarce technical talent and management capacity too thinly.





The danger is that India may end up with a collection of partial achievements: one engine for early AMCA aircraft, another proposal for later aircraft, a revived indigenous engine that remains below target and a fourth partnership still under negotiation.





That would be a tangled propulsion plan rather than a coherent national engine strategy.





A clear hierarchy is needed.





The F414 should be treated as a defined interim powerplant with a fixed role and a clear exit plan. The high-thrust Safran-GTRE or Rolls-Royce engine should be selected through a time-bound process and linked to firm milestones.





The Kaveri should be assigned realistic objectives instead of being presented as an immediate replacement for the F414 or the future 120-kilonewton engine.





India must also decide whether it wants a foreign-assisted engine with Indian production or a genuinely Indian-controlled engine developed over a longer period. The two goals overlap, but they are not identical.





The first can deliver an operational capability sooner. The second offers greater strategic autonomy but demands more time, money, infrastructure and tolerance for failure.





The most practical solution may be a staged approach.





India could proceed with the F414-powered AMCA MK-1 while simultaneously developing a high-thrust engine with a foreign partner. In parallel, it could continue indigenous core and materials work through the Kaveri and related technology programs.





The objective should be to ensure that each project feeds the next one.





The F414 phase should develop aircraft manufacturing, flight testing, systems integration and fleet-support capacity. The foreign partnership should concentrate on the hot section, high-temperature materials and high-thrust core. The indigenous effort should develop the ability to design, test and modify future engines without permanent foreign dependence.





Such an approach would still involve risk, but the risk would be structured rather than accidental.





The first major test will be whether India can keep the AMCA’s prototype schedule separate from the high-thrust engine schedule.





If the first prototype is delayed because the final engine has not been selected, the entire aircraft program could slip. If the prototype uses the F414 but the airframe is not designed for a smooth transition to the larger engine, later variants could suffer expensive redesigns.





The second test will be whether the first production aircraft enter service in meaningful numbers.





A limited initial batch would provide valuable operational experience, but it would not resolve the IAF’s force-structure problem. The AMCA must move from prototypes to serial production without the long delays that have affected earlier Indian aircraft projects.





The third test will be engine reliability.





Even if the new engine achieves its advertised thrust, it must demonstrate acceptable time between overhauls, maintainability, durability and sortie generation. A fighter engine that delivers high performance but requires excessive maintenance would impose a severe burden on the IAF.





The fourth test will be industrial.





India must demonstrate that the engine can be manufactured repeatedly to consistent quality standards. A prototype engine and a production engine are not the same achievement.





The fifth test will be political.





The government must maintain funding and institutional focus through a development period that will extend across multiple defence budgets. The project will inevitably encounter failures, redesigns and cost increases.





A successful propulsion strategy must therefore include realistic milestones and transparent accountability.





India’s fifth-generation fighter dream is not threatened by the use of an imported engine in the first AMCA variant. Many countries have introduced new aircraft with foreign powerplants before developing or integrating indigenous engines.





The real danger lies in allowing the interim solution to become permanent without a credible transition plan. Nor is the revival of Kaveri inherently a distraction. It can serve as an important technology base if its goals are carefully defined and linked to future engines.





The problem arises when every engine initiative is treated as though it can independently solve the entire propulsion challenge.





The AMCA needs one integrated roadmap covering the F414, the high-thrust foreign-assisted engine, Kaveri-derived technologies, industrial participation, testing infrastructure and future engine derivatives.





Without that roadmap, India risks repeating the cycle of delayed decisions, shifting partnerships and incomplete technology acquisition. The aircraft’s stealth design, avionics and weapons will attract most public attention. But the engine will determine how much of the aircraft’s promise can be converted into operational capability. A fifth-generation fighter with inadequate thrust, limited growth margin or prolonged dependence on foreign suppliers would be a sophisticated airframe with a strategic weakness at its centre.





India’s propulsion puzzle can still be solved.





The country has access to a mature interim engine, strong international interest, an expanding aerospace industry and decades of accumulated experience from the Kaveri effort. It also has a clear operational requirement for a high-thrust fighter engine.





What is missing is not a lack of options.





It is a disciplined decision on which option will lead, which ones will support it and what milestones will determine success.





The AMCA can become the foundation of India’s future combat-aircraft industry, but only if its propulsion plan evolves from a collection of overlapping proposals into a single, properly sequenced strategy. Otherwise, the aircraft’s fifth-generation ambitions could remain trapped by the very technology that is supposed to give it speed, range and combat power.