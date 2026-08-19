



India’s Project-18 next-generation destroyer program has received a significant update, with the reported cost now reaching around ₹80,000 crore.





The plan is currently linked to six warships, each weighing approximately 10,000 tons, with a target of near-100% indigenous content. This marks a major shift from earlier reports which had indicated eight ships and around 75% indigenisation, suggesting that the scope of the program is still evolving.





The destroyers are to be built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the premier naval shipyard that has already delivered frontline warships such as the Kolkata-class (Project-15A) and is presently constructing the Visakhapatnam-class (Project-15B).





Project-18 is expected to follow the Visakhapatnam-class lineage, incorporating lessons learned and technological advancements from previous builds while pushing towards complete self-reliance in design, systems, and weapons.





The move towards near-total indigenous content reflects India’s broader strategic emphasis on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen domestic defence manufacturing.





Achieving close to 100% indigenisation would represent a landmark achievement in naval shipbuilding, positioning India among the few nations capable of designing and producing such complex platforms entirely within its own industrial ecosystem.





The reported cost of ₹80,000 crore underscores the scale and ambition of the program. At roughly ₹13,000 crore per ship, these destroyers would be among the most expensive and technologically advanced warships ever constructed in India.





The investment highlights the priority accorded to naval modernisation, particularly at a time when maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions are intensifying.





Earlier reports had suggested a larger fleet of eight ships with lower indigenisation levels, but the revised plan indicates a deliberate shift towards fewer but more advanced platforms. This approach suggests that the Navy is prioritising quality, survivability, and technological superiority over sheer numbers, ensuring that each vessel can serve as a formidable multi-role combatant.





The 10,000-ton displacement places these ships firmly in the category of large destroyers, comparable to some of the most powerful warships operated by leading global navies. They are expected to feature advanced air defence systems, long-range strike weapons, integrated electronic warfare suites, and cutting-edge command and control networks.





Their endurance will allow them to operate across extended ranges, supporting India’s ambition to project power deeper into the Indo-Pacific.





MDL’s role in the program further consolidates its position as the backbone of India’s naval shipbuilding capability. Having already delivered the Kolkata-class and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, as well as working on the Nilgiri-class frigates, MDL is uniquely positioned to take on the challenge of building the next-generation destroyers. The program will also provide a major boost to India’s defence industrial base, with extensive involvement of domestic suppliers and technology developers.





The evolution of Project-18 reflects the Navy’s long-standing demand for a larger and more capable fleet to address emerging threats, safeguard sea lines of communication, and provide net security in the Indian Ocean Region.





With the program now aiming for near-total indigenisation, it represents not just a military upgrade but also a strategic industrial milestone, reinforcing India’s position as a rising maritime power.





Agencies







