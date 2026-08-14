



The upper stage of ISRO’s LVM3-M5 rocket has re-entered Earth’s atmosphere less than nine months after launch, marking a significant demonstration of India’s commitment to limiting the orbital lifetime of rocket stages.





The C25 cryogenic upper stage, which had launched the CMS-03 communication satellite from Sriharikota on 2 November 2025, was passivated after satellite deployment to reduce the risk of accidental break-up and left in a highly elliptical orbit.





ISRO’s System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management (IS4OM) continuously monitored the stage as its orbit gradually decayed. The Multi Object Tracking Radar at Sriharikota tracked the object whenever possible, while the US Space Command also kept routine watch.





The most probable impact point was estimated to be in the Atlantic Ocean at around 12.08 UTC on 30 July 2026.





Most of the stage was expected to burn up during atmospheric re-entry, although certain components such as gas bottles, tanks and the nozzle, made from high-melting-point materials, could survive the intense heating.





ISRO emphasised that the orbital lifetime of the stage had been deliberately considered during mission planning. For launches into geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), even a small variation in lift-off time can significantly alter how long an upper stage remains in orbit, with lifetimes ranging from months to decades.





For the LVM3-M5 mission, the pre-launch estimate was that the C25 stage would remain in orbit for less than a year, based on the 5.26pm IST lift-off time. The actual lifetime of under nine months closely matched this prediction.





The short orbital lifetime is particularly important given the growing concern over space debris. Rocket stages left in orbit contribute to the increasing population of space objects, posing risks to operational satellites and future missions.





International guidelines recommend that objects ending their missions in low-Earth orbit should not remain there for more than 25 years. India’s Debris Free Space Mission guidelines are even more stringent, setting a five-year limit for rocket stages that pass through the heavily populated low-Earth orbit region.





By ensuring that the LVM3-M5 stage met both international and national requirements, ISRO has demonstrated how careful mission planning and precise selection of launch timings can reduce the long-term presence of rocket bodies in space.





This achievement underscores India’s growing role in promoting sustainable space operations and highlights the importance of integrating debris mitigation strategies into every mission design.





Agencies







