A file photo showing the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant under construction near Chennai



The Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana has marked a significant milestone with the commencement of the first pour of concrete for the Emergency Core Cooling System pit of Nuclear Building‑01. This event took place on 14 August 2026 and represents a defining step in the construction of GHAVP Units 1 and 2.





The project comprises two 700 MWe nuclear power units in Haryana.





The achievement follows the completion of critical preparatory activities, including the resolution of geotechnical and foundation challenges, qualification of foundation piles, and the receipt of necessary regulatory clearances.





These steps were essential before nuclear‑grade construction could begin. The first pour involves approximately 280 tons of reinforcement steel and 450 cubic metres of specially designed nuclear‑grade concrete.





The concrete placement is being carried out under stringent quality and construction controls, reflecting the safety and precision requirements associated with nuclear facilities.





Such measures ensure that the integrity of the ECCS pit meets the highest standards.





The ECCS is a vital safety system in nuclear power plants. It is designed to provide cooling to the reactor core under specified emergency conditions. The start of concrete placement for the ECCS pit therefore represents not only a construction milestone but also a major advancement in the safety infrastructure of GHAVP Units 1 and 2.





This achievement follows the successful completion of challenging foundation‑related work, including pile qualification and regulatory processes. It demonstrates the coordinated efforts of engineers, regulators, and construction teams in advancing India’s nuclear program.





The GHAVP project is part of India’s ongoing expansion of nuclear power capacity. With a design capacity of 2×700 MWe, the project will contribute significantly to India’s long‑term energy security and clean energy goals. The latest construction progress reflects the engineering and regulatory work required before major nuclear‑grade construction activities can proceed.





Located in Gorakhpur, Haryana, the project is being developed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The milestone underscores India’s commitment to expanding its nuclear fleet with indigenous reactor technology, strengthening its ability to generate reliable low‑carbon electricity.





The commencement of the ECCS pit construction marks another step forward in the development of GHAVP Units 1 and 2. It highlights the importance of meticulous planning, regulatory compliance, and engineering precision in nuclear power projects. As construction advances, the project will play a crucial role in India’s energy transition and its pursuit of sustainable development.





Agencies







