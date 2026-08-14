



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has emphasised that India’s tolerance and generosity must never be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the nation is prepared to take risks and strike hard regardless of the consequences, Economic Times reported





His remarks came in Discovery’s upcoming two-part docuseries, Declassified: Operation Sindoor, which features his first interview since the military operation and provides insight into the thinking behind India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.





Doval explained that the objective of Operation Sindoor was clearly defined — the destruction of terror camps, particularly those linked to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam.





He stated that the operation was intended not only to neutralise those responsible but also to send a broader message about India’s willingness to respond forcefully to threats.





He underlined that India’s message to the world is unambiguous: tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, and India can hit hard irrespective of the consequences.





The docuseries brings together India’s military and national security leadership to recount the decisions and events surrounding Operation Sindoor. It features first-hand accounts from officials who oversaw India’s response and examines the decision-making process behind the military action. Doval, in particular, speaks about the resolve that shaped the operation and the calculations that guided India’s response.





Declassified: Operation Sindoor will premiere on Saturday at 9 pm on Discovery and its streaming platform discovery+. The broadcaster noted that the series offers the first detailed public account from Doval since the operation, providing a rare glimpse into the security establishment’s assessment of the threat and the choices made during one of the most serious military confrontations between India and Pakistan in recent years.





Operation Sindoor was launched early on 7 May last year, following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Indian forces carried out precision strikes against multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan subsequently launched offensives against India, prompting a series of Indian counter-offensives that were also conducted under Operation Sindoor.





The confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours lasted nearly 88 hours before India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the evening of 10 May, bringing the hostilities to an end.





The operation demonstrated India’s ability to impose costs on its adversary while maintaining control over escalation, reinforcing the credibility of its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.





Doval also cautioned young people against mistaking freedom for mere liberty, urging them to dedicate themselves to the national interest. He warned that India cannot afford to lose its current window of opportunity, stressing that rights should not be misused and that threats exist both within and outside the country.





His words reflect a broader call for vigilance and responsibility among the youth, aligning with the government’s emphasis on resilience and preparedness.





The interview and the docuseries together underscore India’s evolving defence posture, highlighting the strategic resolve that underpinned Operation Sindoor and the lessons it imparted for future confrontations. They also reaffirm the message that India forgives nothing and will act decisively to safeguard its sovereignty and people.





Agencies







