



Serendipity Space, a Bhubaneswar-based start-up, has marked a breakthrough by successfully testing pharmaceutical manufacturing processes in near-space conditions.





Using its orbital-class satellite prototype, the company demonstrated drug crystallisation through its autonomous factory module, Alchemy, during a stratospheric balloon mission conducted with support from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Balloon Facility in Hyderabad.





Founder and CEO Antariksh Parichha confirmed that the system operated continuously under harsh conditions, executing crystallisation and preserving crystal integrity through controlled return and recovery.





This experiment validates the potential of microgravity-based drug development, where the absence of gravitational interference enables superior crystal structures, enhancing solubility, stability and effectiveness.





The mission carried monoclonal antibody therapeutics and small molecules, both representing multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical markets, alongside additional proteins for drug discovery.





Parichha drew inspiration from Merck’s collaboration with NASA, which produced an easier-to-inject version of the cancer drug Keytruda in the International Space Station’s microgravity lab.





On Earth, gravity disrupts crystallisation, often leading to poor bioavailability and unstable formulations. Protein-based therapies such as monoclonal antibodies typically require long IV infusions because high-concentration formulations destabilise under gravity. Microgravity, however, allows uniform and stable formulations, potentially transforming these treatments into simple at-home injections.





Serendipity Space’s vision is to build satellites capable of autonomously manufacturing pharmaceuticals in orbit and returning them safely to Earth, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug development.





The company was co-founded by Parichha, Jivitesh Debata and Dr Monica Ekal, combining expertise in physics, engineering and space operations to pioneer India’s entry into space-based pharmaceutical manufacturing.





Agencies







