



Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against US Ambassador Sergio Gor’s remarks in Srinagar, summoning the US chargé d’affaires in Islamabad and rejecting his description of Jammu and Kashmir as “an important part of India.”





The statement has triggered a diplomatic row, with Islamabad insisting the territory remains disputed under UN resolutions, while India reiterated its claim of full sovereignty.





Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that the US chargé d’affaires was summoned and a “strong demarche” was delivered. The ministry said it “strongly condemned and categorically rejected” Gor’s comments, calling them “irresponsible” and inconsistent with international law and the UN Charter. It emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir is “awaiting final disposition” in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.





Islamabad further argued that Gor’s remarks contradicted Washington’s “long-standing and well-documented position” on the Kashmir dispute.





The statement recalled past US offers of mediation, including President Donald Trump’s proposal following the four-day conflict in May last year, and urged Washington to ensure its public statements remain consistent with the disputed status of the region.





India, however, has consistently maintained that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is an integral and inseparable part of the country. New Delhi has welcomed Gor’s remarks as a diplomatic endorsement of its position, particularly since they came during his first visit to the Union Territory as US Ambassador to India.





During his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Gor met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. He described the region as “an important part of India” and praised its beauty, saying, “It’s a pleasure to be here… This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place.” He also took a shikara ride on Dal Lake, underscoring the symbolic nature of his trip.





Gor characterised his meeting with Abdullah as “very good” and “very cordial,” noting that follow-up discussions would take place in Washington and New Delhi. He said the talks focused on building economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral opportunities. Abdullah added that while Washington could not resolve Kashmir’s legacy issues, he was hopeful that engagement with the US would deepen in the years ahead.





The envoy also indicated that the United States may reconsider its Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted steps taken by the central government and the local administration to improve safety in the region, suggesting that Washington could downgrade its warning.





Such a move would be seen as a major diplomatic victory for India, which has sought international recognition of improved security conditions since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.





Pakistan’s reaction was swift, with the Foreign Office insisting that Gor’s comments undermined international law and the UN Charter.





It reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised disputed territory and accused the US envoy of making a factually incorrect statement. Islamabad demanded that Washington align its public remarks with its previously stated position on the issue.





The diplomatic fallout underscores the sensitivity of Kashmir in South Asian geopolitics. Gor’s dual role as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia adds weight to his remarks, particularly since Washington has not appointed an ambassador to Pakistan since 2025.





His visit, therefore, is being interpreted as a sign of closer US-India ties at a time when Islamabad remains wary of Washington’s shifting stance.





ANI







