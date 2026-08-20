



A Pakistani cleric, Maulana Nasir Madni, has claimed that Lashkar‑e‑Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed sent more than 10,000 young men to fight in Kashmir, a statement that has reignited debate over Pakistan‑based militant recruitment and India’s long‑standing allegations against Saeed, FirstPost reported





His remarks, made at a Bahawalpur rally, directly link Saeed to cross‑border militant activity despite his imprisonment.





Madni’s speech was delivered at a rally organised by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political outfit with links to LeT. In a video that has circulated widely, he praised Saeed as a figure who had made sacrifices for the country and claimed that Saeed had “presented 10,000 youths for Kashmir and for the sacrifice of the motherland.”





He referred to these men as “commandos” and questioned why they had remained silent while Saeed was in prison. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, but the remarks have drawn significant attention.





The cleric’s comments echo India’s long‑standing accusations that Saeed and LeT have recruited, trained, and facilitated militants for attacks against India. Saeed co‑founded LeT and later established Jamaat‑ud‑Dawa (JuD).





He has been designated a terrorist by both the United Nations and the United States, with Washington offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his conviction. His name has been repeatedly linked to major terror incidents, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





The timing of Madni’s remarks is notable. On 6 July 2026, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet naming Saeed as a key accused in the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.





The NIA accused Saeed and LeT of conspiring to wage war against India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A special NIA court subsequently issued a non‑bailable warrant against him, underscoring India’s determination to pursue accountability despite his imprisonment in Pakistan.





Pakistan maintains that Saeed is serving prison sentences in connection with terror‑financing cases. However, Indian officials and security analysts argue that Pakistan‑based militant networks continue to operate, with Saeed allegedly retaining influence over them despite incarceration.





Reports suggest that his ideological and organisational reach remains intact, though Saeed and his supporters deny any militant links, portraying his organisations as charitable and humanitarian.





Madni’s claim contradicts Saeed’s public portrayal as a social worker and philanthropist. By explicitly linking him to the mobilisation of thousands of fighters for Kashmir, the cleric’s remarks have revived questions about the scale of LeT’s involvement in terrorism and the role allegedly played by its founder.





Analysts note that even if the figure of 10,000 cannot be independently verified, the statement itself is significant because it publicly acknowledges militant recruitment activities that Pakistan has often sought to downplay.





The claim also comes amid heightened scrutiny of Pakistan’s militant landscape. Indian intelligence has repeatedly warned of LeT’s attempts to rebuild infrastructure in Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir, including training camps and launch pads near the Line of Control. Madni’s remarks add weight to concerns that militant networks remain resilient and continue to pose a threat to regional stability.





For India, the cleric’s statement reinforces its narrative that Pakistan has not dismantled LeT’s operational capacity. For Pakistan, it raises uncomfortable questions about the extent of Saeed’s influence and the credibility of its claims that he is merely a prisoner serving sentences for financial crimes.





The broader implication is that militant networks, despite leadership setbacks, retain the ability to regenerate and sustain cross‑border operations.





Agencies







