



A Pakistani Member of Parliament and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has alleged that Pakistani travellers were subjected to discriminatory treatment in the United Arab Emirates after a flight cancellation, India Today reported





He claimed that only Indian and American passport holders were offered hotel accommodation, while Pakistani passengers, including himself, were denied the same facility.





Qaiser raised the matter in Pakistan’s National Assembly, urging the government to take diplomatic steps and address the issue with UAE authorities. He emphasised that the incident was particularly disappointing given Pakistan’s role in supporting peace efforts during the US-Iran conflict.





He described the behaviour as “extremely inappropriate” and recounted how an announcement was made at the airport stating that only Indian and US passport holders would be accommodated.





He said he personally experienced the incident while travelling in the UAE, and expressed his dismay at the treatment meted out to Pakistani travellers.





The PTI leader stressed that Pakistan and the UAE share close ties as brotherly Islamic countries, and such actions were unacceptable. He added that Pakistanis have made significant contributions to the UAE’s development and that Islamabad wishes to further strengthen relations with the Gulf nation.





Qaiser urged Pakistan’s Foreign Office and Foreign Minister to raise the matter through diplomatic channels. He revealed that a delegation had also approached him with similar complaints, suggesting that the issue was not isolated.





He underlined that Pakistanis continue to hold respect and affection for the UAE government, and insisted that such incidents should not be allowed to damage bilateral relations.





The UAE hosts one of the largest Pakistani expatriate communities, with more than 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the country. This makes them one of the biggest expatriate groups in the UAE, contributing significantly to its economy and society. The incident, therefore, has raised concerns about the treatment of Pakistani nationals in a country where they form a vital part of the workforce and community.





Agencies







