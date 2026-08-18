



Security forces launched extensive search operations across Udhampur, Reasi and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspicious movement in these areas.





Officials confirmed that the operations were initiated on Tuesday after intelligence inputs suggested the presence of suspected individuals.





The Jammu and Kashmir Police, working jointly with the Central Reserve Police Force, began a cordon-and-search program after receiving information about two suspected persons.





These individuals allegedly approached the residence of Prakash Chand in Talot village of Udhampur late on Monday night. They knocked repeatedly on his door and asked for food, according to officials.





The residents did not respond to the knocks for several minutes. Concerned by the unusual behaviour, they alerted the security forces once the suspected individuals left the area. Witnesses reported that the men, who were wearing shawls, moved towards the Khuban side after leaving the village.





Responding swiftly, joint teams of the police and CRPF reached Talot village and initiated a search operation. The security forces tightened the cordon and began combing the area to ensure no suspicious movement went unchecked.





In addition to Udhampur, search operations were also conducted in the Sadini forests of Reasi district. Security personnel expanded their efforts to cover adjoining areas, intensifying surveillance and maintaining a strong presence to prevent any escape attempts by suspected individuals.





Further operations were carried out in Kathua district, particularly in villages near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector.





These areas were placed under strict watch as part of the coordinated program to track down any suspicious activity.





Officials confirmed that the operations remain ongoing in all three districts. Security forces continue to monitor the situation closely, maintaining vigilance in response to recent reports of suspected movement. The coordinated effort highlights the determination of the agencies to ensure safety and stability in the region.





PTI







