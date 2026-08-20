



Starlink has renewed its push in India by reapplying to IN-SPACe for approval of its Gen-2 constellation, seeking authorisation for nearly 30,000 low Earth orbit satellites with direct-to-device connectivity, a move that could reshape mobile coverage in remote regions while intensifying competition with Reliance Jio, OneWeb, Amazon Leo, and TATA-backed NELCO, Reuters reported.





Starlink’s earlier Gen-2 application was rejected because certain features and frequency bands did not align with Indian regulations.





The company had originally applied for both Gen-1 and Gen-2 constellations, but only the Gen-1 framework was cleared in July 2025, covering 4,408 satellites designed to deliver traditional broadband services.





The new filing focuses on nearly 30,000 satellites operating at altitudes between 340 and 615 kilometres, forming part of SpaceX’s global plan to deploy around 42,000 satellites.





The updated proposal introduces direct-to-device connectivity, which would allow standard mobile phones to connect directly to satellites without specialised equipment. This capability is designed to bridge coverage gaps in remote and rural zones where terrestrial towers are absent.





Calls, texts, and basic data could be routed through space assets, offering a lifeline in underserved regions. India is currently framing policies for satellite-based mobile services and considering opening additional spectrum bands, making the timing of Starlink’s application significant.





Local telecom operators have raised concerns about maintaining a level playing field between ground-based networks and satellite providers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is expected to scrutinise the framework closely, particularly regarding spectrum allocation, pricing, and interoperability with terrestrial systems.





Security clearances also remain pending, and no non-geostationary satellite operator, including Starlink, OneWeb, or Jio’s SES joint venture, has yet commenced commercial operations in India due to unresolved regulatory hurdles.





The competitive landscape is rapidly evolving. Reliance Jio has secured technical approval for its 1,600-satellite constellation, while Eutelsat OneWeb continues to expand its global footprint. Amazon’s Leo project is also in the pipeline, though it has yet to secure authorisation in India.





TATA Group’s NELCO has announced a $20 million investment in its own South Asian direct-to-device network, targeting commercial launches by 2028. Starlink’s massive scale, however, poses a formidable challenge to domestic players, potentially compressing their commercial runway before they achieve operational readiness.





If approved, Starlink’s Gen-2 constellation would significantly expand capacity and coverage, giving the company an edge in India’s nascent but high-potential satellite communications market.





The proposal aligns with India’s broader strategic goals of enhancing connectivity in remote areas while balancing national security and sovereignty concerns.





The decision will be closely watched by industry stakeholders, as it could set the precedent for how satellite-based mobile services are integrated into the country’s telecom ecosystem.





Agencies







