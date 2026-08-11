



TAK Technologies in Noida has introduced the DarVi Thermal Monoculars, a rugged and advanced imaging device designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and security operations.





These monoculars combine high-performance VOx thermal detectors with intelligent algorithms to deliver clear visuals even in darkness, smoke, fog, or foliage.





The DarVi Thermal Monoculars are built around a 12µm pixel pitch VOx detector with a Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference (NETD) of ≤40mK, ensuring high sensitivity and precise detection of thermal signatures. The device features a 1024x768 resolution display, offering crisp imagery with multiple colour palettes for different operational needs.





The monoculars are equipped with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity that allows live video transmission to up to four mobile devices simultaneously. This capability makes them highly effective for team-based missions, enabling real-time situational awareness and coordination. The in-built memory supports photo and video recording, ensuring evidence collection during operations.





Designed for covert surveillance, critical infrastructure protection, and high-threat security missions, the DarVi monoculars are IP67 encapsulated, making them resistant to dust and water ingress. Their rugged design ensures durability in harsh environments, withstanding drops and rough handling during field deployment.





The device is lightweight and compact, making it suitable for handheld use or helmet-mounted integration. It is particularly useful for border security, anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue missions, and tactical reconnaissance, where visibility is often compromised.





The intelligent image-processing algorithm reduces noise, providing clean thermal visuals that enhance target recognition and tracking.





TAK Technologies has positioned the DarVi monoculars as part of India’s growing indigenous defence technology ecosystem. By offering advanced imaging solutions locally, the company contributes to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program, reducing dependence on imported systems and strengthening India’s defence supply chain.





The monoculars are also adaptable for civilian applications such as wildlife monitoring, disaster response, and industrial inspections, where thermal imaging can detect heat leaks, electrical faults, or hidden hazards. Their versatility makes them a valuable tool across multiple domains.





With the DarVi series, TAK Technologies demonstrates India’s capability to design and manufacture cutting-edge electro-optical systems. The integration of advanced thermal detectors, wireless connectivity, and rugged engineering reflects a significant step forward in domestic defence innovation.





Agencies







