



Thailand’s pursuit of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile marks a defining moment in Southeast Asian defence cooperation, reflecting Bangkok’s intent to strengthen coastal deterrence and India’s expanding strategic influence in the region, First Post reported





Thailand is reportedly in advanced discussions with India to acquire the BrahMos missile system. Military officials from Bangkok have already begun evaluating the weapon’s performance and integration potential.





The talks follow a series of bilateral defence dialogues that have deepened cooperation between the two nations, signalling Thailand’s growing interest in India’s indigenous defence technology.





The BrahMos missile is one of the fastest operational cruise missiles in the world. It can reach speeds of up to Mach 3, or three times the speed of sound, and strike targets at ranges of up to 400 kilometres. The missile’s precision and versatility make it suitable for deployment from land-based batteries, naval vessels, and aircraft.





For Thailand, the acquisition would represent a major upgrade to its coastal defence capabilities. The Royal Thai Navy currently relies on subsonic Harpoon and C-802A missiles from the United States and China, which are deployed on frigates and patrol vessels.





The BrahMos, being supersonic, would provide a far more rapid and survivable strike option against hostile ships approaching Thai waters.





The potential deal also underscores Thailand’s strategic diversification. By engaging with India, Bangkok seeks to balance its defence partnerships between major powers while maintaining autonomy in procurement decisions.





The BrahMos system’s proven reliability and export success make it an attractive choice for nations seeking advanced deterrence without dependence on Western or Chinese suppliers.





India’s BrahMos export program has already seen success with the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, all of which have either signed contracts or expressed interest. Thailand’s inclusion would further consolidate India’s presence in Southeast Asia, creating a network of regional operators capable of coordinated maritime defence.





The missile’s technical specifications are impressive. It weighs approximately 3,000 kilograms, carries a 300-kilogram warhead, and uses a solid-fuel booster for initial acceleration followed by a liquid-fuel ramjet for sustained supersonic flight. Its sea-skimming trajectory and precision guidance make it extremely difficult to intercept, offering a decisive advantage in naval engagements.





Thai defence analysts note that the BrahMos could be deployed along the country’s extensive coastline, covering both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.





Mobile launch batteries would allow rapid repositioning, enabling flexible response to maritime threats. Integration with Thailand’s existing radar and command systems would create a layered defence network capable of protecting vital sea lanes and coastal infrastructure.





The negotiations also highlight India’s emergence as a credible defence exporter. BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture responsible for production, has expanded manufacturing capacity in Nagpur and Hyderabad to meet growing international demand. The company’s export success aligns with India’s broader goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing under its “Make in India” initiative.





If finalised, the Thailand–India BrahMos deal would mark a milestone in regional defence cooperation. It would strengthen Thailand’s deterrence posture, deepen bilateral military ties, and reinforce India’s role as a key security partner in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







