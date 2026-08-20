India's intelligence agencies had precise intel on these assets locations at Nur Khan Airbase





Turkey has now delivered two additional Next Generation Mobile Mission Control Centres (NG‑MMCC) to the Pakistan Air Force in early 2026.





These systems arrive as replacements for the two NG‑MMCC units that were destroyed during the Indian Air Force strike on PAF Base Nur Khan (Chaklala) on 10 May.





The delivery was confirmed by the arrival of a Turkish Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas flight into Pakistan, carrying the equipment. A team from Turkey’s defence research institute SAGE had already visited Pakistan to coordinate the integration process.





It has been revealed that the Indian Air Force strike specifically targeted and eliminated two of the Pakistan Air Force’s secretive NG‑MMCCs. These mobile centres were designed to act as backup command‑and‑control nodes in the event that Pakistan’s Air Defence Operations Centre (ADOC) and Command Operations Centres (COCs) were incapacitated.





Their destruction represented a significant blow to Pakistan’s contingency planning and caused alarm among external observers, including the United States, which viewed the elimination of these assets as a major escalation in South Asia’s strategic environment.





The NG‑MMCCs were equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence‑driven Decision Support Tools (AI DSTs). These systems were intended to provide rapid situational awareness, automated threat analysis, and resilient command‑and‑control capabilities under contested conditions.





The project itself was a joint collaboration between the Turkish military and Pakistan’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Command and Control (CENTAIC), reflecting a growing partnership in defence technology between Ankara and Islamabad.





The destruction of these mobile centres highlights the vulnerability of Pakistan’s backup C2 infrastructure and underscores the precision of the Indian Air Force strike.





Analysts note that the NG‑MMCCs were considered critical for maintaining operational continuity in the event of large‑scale attacks on fixed command centres.





Their loss forced Pakistan to accelerate efforts to rebuild and reinforce its mobile command capabilities with Turkish assistance, culminating in the recent delivery.





Turkey’s decision to deliver replacements demonstrates both strategic solidarity and a deepening defence relationship. The integration of AI DSTs into these mobile centres represents a leap in command‑and‑control resilience, aligning with broader trends in modern warfare where artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded into operational decision‑making.





For Pakistan, the restoration of NG‑MMCC capability is essential to ensure survivability of its air defence network and to reassure its military leadership of continued operational readiness.





The episode also illustrates the growing role of Turkish defence technology in South Asia, with Ankara positioning itself as a key supplier of advanced systems to Pakistan.





The collaboration through CENTAIC further cements Pakistan’s ambition to integrate indigenous AI research with foreign technological expertise, thereby enhancing its strategic autonomy in the face of regional challenges.





Agencies







