



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has emphasised that India and the United States must jointly address existing friction points in their economic relationship.





He underlined the importance of predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks to ensure businesses can thrive without uncertainty.





Speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce’s national convention, themed “Redefining the India–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”, Gor highlighted the need for trust-based engagements on export controls and technology flows.





He stressed that solid intellectual property protections are essential to give innovators the confidence to invest, create and scale without fear.





He noted that American companies considering moving operations to India often raise concerns about the safety of their intellectual property. Gor said that when firms around the world tell him their rights have been stolen and ask whether India is safe, his answer is a resounding yes.





He added that the United States trusts India, and President Donald Trump has invested heavily in this relationship from the very beginning.





Gor described the relationship as having “unbelievable and incredible potential”. He said that to unleash the full power of the economic engine, both nations must address friction points together as true partners. Predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks, he argued, are vital for sustainable growth.





He also pointed out that when Indian companies invest in America, it is a win-win situation. They gain access to one of the world’s most dynamic markets while simultaneously creating jobs in both India and the United States. He remarked that every single day new opportunities are emerging in this partnership.





The envoy highlighted the rapid expansion of bilateral trade in goods and services, which has grown from around $20 billion to more than $240 billion over the past two decades. He said the twelve-fold increase did not happen by accident and reflected the ambition of both countries to take trade to $500 billion by 2030.





Gor explained that when India and the United States work together, they integrate value chains, accelerate breakthroughs in critical technologies and strengthen supply chain resilience. He revealed that the US Embassy in India had topped the list among American embassies worldwide by attracting more than $20 billion in investment.





He stressed that continued cooperation between businesses and governments would be key to achieving the ambitious trade target and deepening the strategic partnership. Closer economic cooperation, he said, could help integrate value chains, accelerate technological innovation and strengthen supply-chain resilience.





The ambassador highlighted growing cooperation in sectors such as artificial intelligence, technology, aerospace, defence and energy. He also pointed to India’s rising role in the global technology ecosystem, citing the participation of US companies in India’s Global AI Summit as an example of this expanding collaboration.





Agencies







