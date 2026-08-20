



Foreign affairs expert Michael Kugelman, Senior Fellow for South Asia at the Atlantic Council, has assessed that US Ambassador Sergio Gor’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir will provide a much-needed boost to India-US relations but simultaneously risks creating an unexpected rift with Pakistan.





He explained that Gor’s recognition of the region as an “important part of India” would be warmly welcomed in New Delhi, yet strongly resisted in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.





Kugelman emphasised that US-Pakistan relations had recently been sailing smoothly, but the envoy’s comments in Srinagar could disrupt this trajectory.





He described the development as an “unexpected bump” for Washington’s ties with Pakistan, noting that the remarks would not be well received by its leadership.





He highlighted the contrasting impact on Washington’s regional partners. Gor’s statement, including his suggestion that the US may ease its travel advisory for Kashmir, was seen as a major positive signal for India.





Kugelman argued that the US-India relationship is in need of momentum, and Gor’s visit has delivered precisely that. He noted that New Delhi would interpret the envoy’s words as a strong endorsement of its position on Kashmir.





At the same time, Kugelman urged caution about whether Gor’s remarks represent a formal shift in US foreign policy. He advised waiting for clarifications from the US embassy before drawing conclusions, stressing that while the visit is significant, it may not yet indicate a structural realignment of Washington’s stance.





He also placed the visit in a wider diplomatic context. This was the first time a US Ambassador had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir since India’s Operation Sindoor, which was conducted last year to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam.





Kugelman recalled that President Donald Trump had previously taken an unconventional approach to the issue, claiming he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and expressing a desire to help both sides find a solution to Kashmir. Against this backdrop, Gor’s visit carried added significance.





Kugelman further observed that easing travel restrictions for US citizens would be a major diplomatic victory for India. Such a step would signal global recognition of improved security conditions in the region, aligning directly with New Delhi’s long-term diplomatic goals following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.





He explained that India has sought international acceptance of Kashmir as a normalised region, free from the levels of violence and instability that previously defined it.





The expert concluded that while Gor’s visit represents a notable boost for India-US relations, it simultaneously introduces new complications for Washington’s ties with Pakistan. The dual impact underscores the delicate balance the United States must maintain in South Asia, where strategic interests with both partners often collide.





ANI







