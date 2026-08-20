



Foreign affairs expert Michael Kugelman has stated that the potential easing of the United States travel advisory on Jammu and Kashmir would represent a major diplomatic victory for New Delhi.





He explained that such a move would validate India’s efforts to project normalcy in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.





Kugelman analysed the recent engagement between US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, stressing the historical importance of the visit. He noted that this was the first trip by a US Ambassador to the Union Territory since Operation Sindoor, which India launched to avenge the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam in 2025.





He highlighted the unconventional diplomatic backdrop, recalling that President Donald Trump had previously claimed to mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.





Trump also made unusual remarks about helping both sides find a solution to the Kashmir issue, which diverged from traditional US policy. Kugelman argued that against this backdrop, the Ambassador’s visit to Kashmir carried added significance.





He emphasised that easing travel restrictions for US citizens would serve as a global endorsement of improved security conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. Such a step, he said, would align directly with India’s long-term diplomatic goals of portraying the region as stable and safe.





Kugelman added that the Indian government has consistently sought international recognition of its claim that the 2019 constitutional changes were designed to normalise Kashmir.





He explained that if Washington were to downgrade its Level 4 “do not travel” advisory, it would send a powerful signal to Americans and the wider international community that Kashmir is safe for tourism and investment. This would not only mark a policy success for India but also strengthen bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington.





Kugelman advised caution until official embassy statements are released, but he acknowledged that the initial outcomes of Ambassador Gor’s Srinagar trip already point to a strengthening of India-US engagement. He underlined that the envoy’s remarks about Jammu and Kashmir being an “important part of India” were particularly notable.





Ambassador Gor, speaking after his meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, praised the security measures taken by the Union Territory administration and the central government. He described Jammu and Kashmir as an incredibly beautiful place and expressed his delight at visiting for the first time. He confirmed that discussions had been warm and cordial, with follow-ups planned in Washington and New Delhi.





The US envoy signalled a possible shift in Washington’s stance by stating that the United States would re-evaluate its travel advisory. He noted that incredible steps had been taken to make the region safer and emphasised that the advisory is periodically reviewed.





While he refrained from making any immediate announcements, his comments suggested that a downgrade of the advisory is under consideration.





At present, the United States maintains its highest-level travel warning for Jammu and Kashmir, advising citizens not to travel to the region. A change in this position would represent a significant diplomatic achievement for India, reinforcing its narrative of stability and normalisation in the Union Territory.





ANI







