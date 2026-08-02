



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched a bold initiative to create a jam‑proof swarm of fifty drones, designed to fly as one cohesive unit under extreme battlefield conditions.





This project, backed by the Technology Development Fund, is intended to secure technological sovereignty and provide the armed forces with a decisive edge in future conflicts.





India is taking a giant leap into the future of warfare by formally inviting private industry to design and build a sophisticated swarm drone system. The Request for Proposal calls for a cluster of fifty drones, with over seventy per cent indigenous content, capable of overwhelming enemy defences through sheer numbers and coordinated manoeuvres.





Swarm drones have become a critical element of modern combat because they can saturate enemy air defence systems, confuse radars, and deliver precision strikes at relatively low cost. Their autonomous coordination and ability to conduct reconnaissance, electronic warfare, decoy missions, and payload delivery make them indispensable in high‑intensity conflicts where speed and survivability are paramount.





The RFP stipulates that the swarm must consist of at least forty‑nine “slave” drones arranged in a seven‑by‑seven formation, controlled by a single “master” drone. Commands will be issued from a ground station, enabling one operator to control the entire cluster. Each drone must be able to fly within half a metre of its neighbour, correcting positional errors within five hundred milliseconds, even under strong winds and heavy jamming.





Payload capacity is specified between five hundred grams and two kilograms, allowing carriage of cameras or electronic warfare equipment. Each drone must remain airborne for at least thirty minutes and recharge in just fifteen minutes, ensuring rapid redeployment. The system must also be deployable within five minutes, highlighting its operational agility.





Key technologies identified include high‑precision navigation, swarm intelligence, control algorithms, flight‑control systems, Artificial Intelligence, edge computing, cybersecurity, and electronic warfare protection, according to a report by The New Indian Express..





The RFP emphasises resilience against electronic disruption, requiring a five‑kilometre jammer‑proof communication link in the S‑band, High Frequency band or C‑band, equipped with Electronic Counter‑Countermeasure features.





DRDO has mandated augmentation of Navigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC), an indigenous autopilot stack, and domestic manufacture of sensors such as Inertial Measurement Units and LiDAR systems. Commercial off‑the‑shelf components from adversary countries are explicitly barred, ensuring security of supply chains.





The Defence Organisation will bear ninety per cent of the development cost, with the selected company given twelve months to deliver a working prototype. The final package will include fifty drones, batteries with one hundred per cent spares, communication and control subsystems, and all algorithms, applications, and source codes.





This initiative builds directly on lessons from Operation Sindoor, where Pakistan deployed between eight hundred and one thousand drones across the western border. In response, the Indian Army accelerated trials of indigenous loitering munitions and counter‑drone systems, including at Babina. The new swarm program reflects the military’s determination to achieve technological sovereignty in unmanned warfare.





Private firms and start-ups are being roped in to deliver rapid innovation, while Defence Public Sector Undertakings are excluded from bidding. This ensures that the most agile and cutting‑edge players in the industry contribute to the development of this complex system.





India is pursuing this initiative in collaboration with the private defence industry because the government recognises that agility, innovation, and risk‑taking are often stronger in private firms than in traditional public sector undertakings.





By involving start-ups and established defence companies, DRDO can accelerate the development of cutting‑edge swarm drone technologies while ensuring that indigenous intellectual property, algorithms, and source codes remain under national control.





This partnership also aligns with India’s broader vision of self‑reliance in defence manufacturing, reducing dependence on imports and embedding domestic firms into global supply chains.





The collaboration ensures rapid prototyping, cost efficiency, and scalability, while simultaneously strengthening India’s military‑industrial ecosystem to meet the demands of modern high‑intensity warfare.





The project is not only about building another swarm capability but about securing control over its technological backbone. By insisting on indigenous algorithms, autonomy frameworks, and source code ownership, India is ensuring resilience in contested environments where dependence on foreign systems could become a vulnerability.





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