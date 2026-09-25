



Chinese President Xi Jinping has strongly urged the United States administration to actively oppose "Taiwan independence" and handle the sensitive Taiwan question with extreme caution.





Concurrently, he called for significantly greater China-US bilateral cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence amid widespread global calls for a technology slowdown during high-level talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House.





Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for bilateral AI cooperation during strategic talks with Donald Trump.





According to an official statement issued by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Xi held extensive talks with President Trump on the morning of September 24 as part of his high-profile three-day official visit to the United States.





This diplomatic summit marked the second face-to-face encounter between the two prominent world leaders in less than six months.





During their formal discussions, President Xi stated that China and the United States should consistently work towards establishing a "constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability", directly building upon the mutual understanding reached by the two leaders during their previous meeting in May.





According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, President Xi emphasised that both nations must translate that foundational vision into concrete action.





He urged both sides to work towards a stable relationship where bilateral cooperation remains the principal mainstay, geopolitical competition is strictly kept within proper limits, diplomatic differences are effectively managed, and overall peace can be reliably expected.





The Chinese head of state highlighted the latest successful round of detailed consultations conducted between the economic and trade teams of both countries, officially revealing that they had successfully reached a fresh joint arrangement.





President Xi noted that diplomatic and commercial cooperation is fundamentally a two-way street. He asserted that to keep broad economic and trade ties stable over the long term, the list of joint cooperation needs to be lengthened, while the list of contentious issues must be shortened.





He further added that so long as both sovereign sides act in the true spirit of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit, a practical pathway to resolving deep-seated differences can always be smoothly found.





Addressing the rapidly evolving domain of artificial intelligence, President Xi observed that both China and the United States possess exceptionally strong AI technological capabilities. He explicitly argued that intense bilateral competition in this sector should be accompanied by far greater international cooperation.





President Xi remarked that the right thing to do is to draw directly on each other's inherent strengths rather than constantly guard against each other.





He formally proposed the continuation of structured bilateral dialogue between the two global powers on artificial intelligence. This includes routine exchanges on its potential systemic risks and societal benefits, alongside joint regulatory efforts aimed at preventing its misuse and widespread abuse.





President Xi firmly stated that AI technology must strictly be kept under human control at all times. He stressed that a genuine people-centred approach should be upheld globally, ensuring AI is developed for positive outcomes so that it ultimately serves the constructive progress of all humanity.





The Chinese President also brought up the sensitive Taiwan issue during the dialogue, firmly reiterating Beijing's long-standing position on national reunification and territorial integrity.





The statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that President Xi stressed China's unwavering position on safeguarding its national reunification and territorial integrity is entirely clear-cut.





President Xi stated it is hoped the US side will adhere strictly to the correct position of opposing "Taiwan independence" and handle the delicate Taiwan question with extreme caution. Doing so, he noted, will lay a solid foundation for future China-US strategic cooperation and the smooth overall development of bilateral relations.





The Taiwan question remains one of the most volatile and sensitive subjects in China-US diplomatic relations, given that Beijing regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory and firmly opposes any moves towards formal independence.





For his part, President Donald Trump warmly described President Xi's visit to Washington DC as a "great visit". He agreed that both economic powerhouses should vigorously continue their economic and trade dialogue following the successful consultations between their respective delegations.





According to the statement, President Trump remarked that he and President Xi are good friends who consistently maintain deep and close personal communication. He expressed confidence that under their shared leadership, the crucial US-China relationship will undoubtedly be an overwhelming success.





President Trump also reiterated that the two sides should maintain open dialogue and continuously work towards achieving an improved, comprehensive trade agreement.





On the subject of artificial intelligence, President Trump fully agreed that both nations must sustain structured dialogue and expand cross-border cooperation, acknowledging that the advanced technology concerns the core future of humanity.





Beyond technological and economic issues, the two leaders exchanged detailed views on major international and regional crisis points, including the ongoing situation in the Middle East, the Ukraine conflict, and strategic developments on the Korean Peninsula.





President Xi and President Trump further reached a mutual agreement to support each other in hosting key upcoming global forums, specifically the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the G20 Summit.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that several high-ranking Chinese dignitaries attended the summit. These included Director of the General Office of the CCP Central Committee Cai Qi, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, and Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng, among other senior officials.





President Xi's high-stakes three-day visit to the United States comes at a crucial juncture when both Beijing and Washington are actively seeking to manage intense strategic competition and deep structural differences while sustaining productive bilateral engagement across trade, technology, and key international security issues.





ANI







