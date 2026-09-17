



DRDO has handed over nine Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) to thirteen manufacturing partners during the ‘VIMARSH 2026’ industry synergy meet in New Delhi, marking a major step in expanding indigenous defence production and industry participation.





The agreements cover advanced naval, aerospace, and missile-related technologies, with both public and private sector firms involved.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation transferred nine technologies to thirteen manufacturing partners to enable commercial production of state-of-the-art systems.





The agreements were handed over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, DRDO, and industry representatives.





Among the technologies transferred was the multi-influence ground mine, designed to target stealth ships and submarines. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence PSU, will co-produce this mine along with Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Both companies had earlier contributed to the development process by manufacturing electronic systems and resistance casings.





Three private explosive manufacturers — Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd, Premier Explosives Pvt Ltd, and Salvo Industries Pvt Ltd — were selected for the production of propellant and igniter systems used in booster and sustainer motors of short-range anti-ship missiles. These solid rocket propulsion components are critical for generating thrust during different flight phases.





Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Ananth Technologies Pvt Ltd were chosen for the production of the Semi Active Homing Laser System (SALHS), a precision guidance mechanism widely used in laser-guided bombs, missiles, and artillery shells. This technology enhances accuracy in striking high-value targets.





Other technologies transferred included the ZnTe (Zinc Telluride) Single Crystal Growth system, which has applications in detecting concealed chemicals and explosives as well as wireless communication.





A Hydro Suit for submarine escape operations was also handed over, alongside a Heavy Drop System for C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft, enabling the airdrop of military vehicles using multi-stage parachutes and platforms.





Additionally, DRDO transferred an Electronic Activation Device for remote triggering of equipment, a Wireless Control cum Actuation System, and a Smart Helmet designed for enhanced battlefield communication and protection.





The event also unveiled new policy initiatives aimed at lowering technical and financial entry barriers for MSMEs and deep-tech Start-Ups, offering direct funding, incubation support, and dedicated access to DRDO testing facilities. Strategic MoUs were exchanged with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) to expand industry outreach.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that DRDO-Industry collaboration should extend beyond production to encompass research, design, testing, certification, and manufacturing, thereby transforming India into a global hub for defence manufacturing.





He highlighted that DRDO brings knowledge and technology, industry provides scale, Start-Ups contribute innovation, and youth embody the vision of a new India.





Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh noted that over 2,300 technology transfers have already been handed over to more than 1,100 industries, and technologies related to 50 missiles developed by DRDO have been made available to industry partners.





This initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat, aiming to build a technologically self-reliant, socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and strategically secure nation.





By 2047, India seeks to achieve complete self-reliance in critical defence technologies, expand indigenous content, and significantly increase defence exports.





Agencies







