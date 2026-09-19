



The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the cooling tower of a reactor unit at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant was struck by a drone early on Thursday.





The facility, located near the Russia–Ukraine border, was operating at the time of the incident, but its operating mode did not change and no fire was reported.





The IAEA stated that it had been informed of the strike and emphasised that the reactor unit continued functioning without disruption. The agency highlighted that while the immediate impact was limited, the risks posed by attacks on nuclear facilities remain grave.





In its post on X, the IAEA reiterated that all attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable, regardless of where they occur, as they endanger nuclear safety and security. The organisation has consistently warned of the dangers of fighting around nuclear plants since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.





The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is situated to the west of Kursk city, the regional capital with a population of approximately 4.4 lakh. Its proximity to the border makes it particularly vulnerable to cross-border hostilities.





IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called for maximum military restraint to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident. He stressed that nuclear infrastructure must never become a target in armed conflict, as even minor damage could escalate into catastrophic consequences.





This incident adds to a growing list of attacks and near-misses involving nuclear facilities in the region, underscoring the precarious balance between military operations and nuclear safety. The IAEA continues to monitor developments closely and remains in contact with Russian authorities regarding the situation.





Agencies







