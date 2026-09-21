



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Zurich on Sunday local time as part of his transit to New York, where he is scheduled to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly 2026.





He was warmly received at Zurich airport by Ambassador Mridul Kumar, who represents India in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The Embassy of India confirmed the welcome and noted that Ambassador Kumar briefed Jaishankar on recent developments, including high-level visits between India, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.





Jaishankar’s arrival in New York coincides with preparations for the annual high-level General Debate at the UN headquarters, which will run from 22 to 28 September. The 81st session is being held under the theme ‘Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all’.





The session is presided over by Bangladesh’s Khalilur Rahman. Leaders from all 193 UN member states, including presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives, will outline their priorities and positions on pressing international issues.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders to strengthen international cooperation as they gather in New York. In a video message, he emphasised the need to come together for peace, dignity, justice and humanity, stressing that only through cooperation can a better world be built.





Guterres also highlighted that this will be his final UN General Assembly as Secretary-General, with his tenure concluding later this year. He reiterated his commitment to dialogue, cooperation and collective action, declaring that he would not give up the fight for a better world.





The United Nations has stated that the 81st session will focus on revitalising global cooperation, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting collective action for peace, dignity and equality. The high-level week will also feature discussions on global conflicts, development, climate change, humanitarian challenges and other urgent international matters. The General Debate is expected to serve as a major platform for leaders to present foreign policy priorities and engage on key global developments.





Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has withdrawn from the race to become the next UN Secretary-General. Her decision ends her bid to become the first woman to lead the organisation, narrowing the field of candidates for the upcoming leadership transition.





ANI







