



The growing strategic alignment between India and Japan within the Indo-Pacific region reached a fresh milestone during the joint military air exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026' conducted at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan.





Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, alongside Japan Air Self-Defence Force Chief of Staff, General Takehiro Morita, delivered a joint statement highlighting the expanding mutual support and cooperative spirit defining the air forces of both nations.





To encapsulate the deep-rooted relationship between the two air services, the Indian Air Force Chief cited the ancient Sanskrit concept 'Apatsu Mitram', which translates to a steadfast friend in times of hardship or need.





Singh stated that the operational relationship between the Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force, known as Koku-Jieitai, mirrors this principle through a partnership built upon shared professional trust, mutual respect, and a joint commitment to regional stability and peace.





The bilateral 'Veer Guardian-2026' exercise represents a major structural advancement in military ties, marking the first instance in history where Japanese fighter combat aircraft are operating directly out of airbases located on Indian soil.





Describing the deployment as a monumental milestone, the Indian Air Force Chief emphasized the historical significance of Japanese fighters executing operational missions directly from an Indian defence station.





Singh reflected on the previous multinational 'Tarang Shakti-24' exercise, recalling how adverse weather conditions over Southeast Asia prevented Japanese fighter jets from ferrying into India, despite their ground support crews having arrived on site.





Expressing satisfaction over overcoming those past logistical hurdles, he noted that catching up during this exercise underscores a rapidly expanding dimension within the Special Strategic and Global Partnership existing between New Delhi and Tokyo.





Both nations maintain an aligned vision regarding a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, with enhanced cooperation between the respective air forces directly advancing these overarching foreign policy objectives.





The IAF Chief traced the progressive evolution of bilateral air force engagement, pointing to its expansion from initial 'Shinyuu Maitri' drills to 'Veer Guardian', as well as a transition from subject-matter expert exchanges to complex, tactical-level air combat exercises.





He emphasised that joint manoeuvres offer an invaluable venue for both air services to study operational tactics, fly unified missions, and elevate overall defence capabilities through mutual learning in dynamic airspace environments.





Singh characterised the operational synergy connecting the two air forces through the Japanese term 'Kizuna', describing it as an enduring bond and spiritual connection that continuously strengthens through collaborative missions, shared experiences, and mutual trust.





Earlier in the day at Air Force Station Jodhpur, both Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and JASDF Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita took to the skies together in TEJAS indigenous fighters as part of the ongoing drills.





The ongoing operational drills involve frontline military platforms from the Indian inventory, including the indigenous TEJAS, the Su-30MKI, and the Rafale, while the Japan Air Self-Defence Force has fielded its Mitsubishi F-2A fighter jet contingent.





The joint flight by the air chiefs in the indigenous TEJAS serves as a primary visual highlight of the operational synergy showcased throughout the bilateral defence drills.