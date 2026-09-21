



Ethiopia is reportedly considering procurement of several dozen Indian artillery systems as part of its effort to phase out ageing Soviet-era platforms.





The discussions were highlighted during Ethiopian leaders’ recent participation in the BRICS summit 2026 held in New Delhi, signalling a new dimension in Addis Ababa’s defence diplomacy with India.





The Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) is driven by the need for modernisation and diversification of its inventory. Decades-old Soviet-origin systems have become increasingly obsolete, prompting Ethiopia to look for cost-effective yet modern alternatives. India’s expanding defence export sector, under the Make in India program, has emerged as a potential supplier capable of meeting these requirements.





Candidate systems under consideration include the 155mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), co-developed by DRDO and Indian industry. This heavy-hitter offers long-range precision firepower and advanced digital integration.





Another option is the Dhanush 155mm/45-calibre towed howitzer, an upgraded variant of the Bofors design, which has already been inducted by the Indian Army. For rugged terrain and mobility-focused operations, lighter platforms such as the 105mm Indian Field Gun (IFG) or Light Field Gun are also being evaluated, offering portability and cost-effectiveness.





India’s artillery portfolio has gained visibility in recent years, with systems like ATAGS and Dhanush being showcased at international defence exhibitions.





The potential Ethiopian procurement would mark a significant step in India’s defence export ambitions, reinforcing its position as a supplier of affordable yet capable platforms to emerging economies. Reports suggest that Ethiopia is particularly interested in systems that balance firepower with mobility, given its diverse operational terrain.





The move also reflects Ethiopia’s intent to diversify its defence partnerships beyond traditional suppliers. By engaging with India, Addis Ababa not only secures access to modern artillery but also strengthens its diplomatic ties with New Delhi.





This aligns with India’s broader outreach under the BRICS framework, where defence cooperation is increasingly becoming a pillar of strategic engagement.





As reported by WLVN on X, the development signals deeper defence diplomacy between the two nations. Analysts note that Ethiopia’s interest in Indian artillery mirrors similar trends seen in Armenia and other countries that have recently procured Indian systems.





The Times of India has highlighted India’s scaling of indigenous artillery production, while SP’s Land Forces has profiled the technical specifications of these platforms, underscoring their export potential.





If finalised, the deal could involve dozens of systems, potentially valued in thousands of crores of rupees, depending on the mix of heavy and light artillery chosen.





Such a procurement would not only modernise Ethiopia’s artillery corps but also cement India’s role as a rising exporter in the global defence market.





Agencies







