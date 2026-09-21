



Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday underscored the growing confidence in India’s indigenous aviation capabilities, as he highlighted the significance of Japan Air Self-Defence Force Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita’s sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS during the ongoing bilateral exercise Veer Guardian-2026 at Jodhpur Air Force Station.





Singh stated that the sortie flown by General Morita was a clear demonstration of the “faith and trust” placed in the homegrown TEJAS fighter jet. He emphasised that such engagements would pave the way for future exchange programs, particularly in flight training for fighter aircraft, thereby strengthening operational collaboration between the two air forces.





He remarked that Veer Guardian-2026 was more than just a military exercise. According to him, it represented another step forward in the Indo-Japan defence partnership, which has consistently grown with every engagement. He noted that the exercise would continue to open new avenues for mutual learning, greater interoperability, and deeper friendship between air warriors of both nations.





Earlier in the day, Singh and General Morita jointly took off from Jodhpur in TEJAS aircraft, marking a symbolic moment in the exercise. Singh expressed gratitude to General Morita for his participation and highlighted that his presence elevated the exercise to a higher level of significance.





The IAF Chief also addressed his forthcoming retirement, scheduled for next month. He assured that the institution of the Indian Air Force was larger than any individual, and the strong relationship with Japan’s Koku-Jieitai would continue under his successors.





He reaffirmed that future leadership would carry forward the partnership and ensure it grows from strength to strength.





Singh thanked General Morita for joining the exercise as a distinguished visitor, acknowledging that his presence added prestige to the bilateral engagement. He expressed confidence that the Japanese contingent would take back positive experiences and memories, reinforcing the bonds of cooperation between the two nations.





The Indian Air Force is participating in Veer Guardian-2026 with its indigenous TEJAS, Su-30MKI, and Rafale fighter aircraft. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force is contributing its F-2A fighter aircraft, reflecting the commitment of both sides to enhance tactical proficiency and operational synergy.





ANI







