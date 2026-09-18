



An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Texas Air National Guard crashed in Michigan’s Grand Traverse County on Thursday during a routine training sortie.





The aircraft was operated by the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas National Guard and had taken off from the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Centre in Alpena before the incident occurred.





The pilot safely ejected from the jet but sustained injuries. He was immediately taken for medical treatment and later reported to be in stable condition. A spokesperson for the 149th Fighter Wing confirmed the pilot’s condition and said further details regarding the cause of the crash were awaited.





Michigan State Police, working alongside the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that there were no additional injuries reported. However, authorities ordered residents within a mile of the crash site to evacuate due to a hazardous chemical spill associated with the aircraft. Prior to the evacuation order, residents had been instructed to shelter in place and keep their windows and doors closed.





The fighter jet came down near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road. Roads around the crash site were closed, and residents and motorists were urged to avoid the area while emergency crews responded.





The Texas Military Department acknowledged the incident but did not immediately provide details about what caused the crash.





Air traffic control audio suggested that a possible bird strike may have occurred shortly before the F-16 went down. However, military officials have not confirmed this possibility. Investigations have already begun to determine the exact cause of the crash.





The incident highlights the risks associated with routine training missions involving advanced fighter aircraft. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a cornerstone of the US Air Force and Air National Guard fleets, has been in service for decades and continues to play a vital role in combat readiness programs. While accidents of this nature are rare, they underscore the importance of ongoing safety measures and thorough investigations to prevent recurrence.





Local residents reported hearing a loud noise followed by smoke rising from the crash site. Emergency responders acted quickly to secure the area and mitigate the chemical spill, ensuring that the impact on civilians was minimised. The evacuation order reflected the seriousness of the hazardous materials involved, which are often present in military aircraft fuel and systems.





Authorities are expected to review flight data, maintenance records, and pilot testimony as part of the investigation.





The findings will likely inform future safety protocols for training missions conducted by the Air National Guard. The crash has drawn attention to the challenges of balancing operational readiness with safety in high-performance aircraft operations.





ANI







