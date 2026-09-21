



IAF Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh led a formation flight in the indigenously produced TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft during Exercise Veer Guardian 2026.





The Indian Embassy in Tokyo confirmed the development, noting that the Japan Air Self-Defence Force Chief of Staff General Masahiro Morita boarded the two-seater TEJAS as part of the joint training program.





The Embassy highlighted that both chiefs visited Jodhpur Air Force Base, where Air Chief Marshal Singh, designated as ‘Eagle One’, commanded the TEJAS formation flight. General Morita flew in the twin-seater variant, symbolising the deepening operational cooperation between the two air forces.





The Indian Air Force also underscored the significance of the sortie, pointing out that the exercise showcased India’s indigenous aerospace capability while reinforcing interoperability and professional camaraderie with Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force. The sortie was described as a clear demonstration of trust in India’s homegrown fighter aircraft.





Air Chief Marshal Singh remarked that General Morita’s flight in the TEJAS was a strong testament to the faith placed in India’s defence aviation capabilities. He emphasised that the exercise reflected the growing partnership between the two nations’ air forces and the confidence in India’s indigenous systems.





Exercise Veer Guardian 2026 began on 8 September with the arrival of JASDF F-2 fighter aircraft in India. The 14-day program has seen participating air warriors engage in advanced operational missions and professional exchanges, further enhancing tactical proficiency and mutual understanding.





The TEJAS, a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter, is designed for offensive air support, close combat, and ground attack operations. It is capable of both ground and maritime missions, making it a versatile platform for modern combat scenarios.





The ongoing exercise has provided India and Japan with an opportunity to conduct advanced fighter training, strengthen operational synergy, and deepen defence cooperation. It also highlights India’s progress in indigenous aerospace development and the strategic importance of Indo-Japanese defence ties.





ANI







