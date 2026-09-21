



India’s Accord Software and Systems has made its debut at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo 2026, held at Waterkloof Air Force Base in South Africa.





With the destructive capabilities of drones dominating current conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the spotlight has shifted to counter-uncrewed aircraft systems, and Accord’s participation marks a significant milestone in this evolving domain.





The Bangalore-based company showcased its electronic warfare systems, including long-range Global Navigation Satellite System jammers and wideband anti-drone technology.





Senior Vice President Jitendra Sethi emphasised that Accord possesses a very large product line in the GNSS domain, primarily GNSS receivers for strategic applications in Indian missiles and satellites for land and naval systems.





The company has now diversified into electronic warfare, focusing on GNSS jamming of constellations such as GPS from the United States, GLONASS from Russia, BeiDou from China, and Galileo from the European Union.





Sethi explained that effective counter-drone operations require GNSS jamming, RF jamming, electro-optical capability, and radar. Accord currently specialises in RF jamming and GNSS jamming. Their systems can detect RF signals up to 12 km and jam them up to 10 km. In the GNSS domain, they can jam signals up to 80 km using directional antennas, ensuring that targets within the beam are completely neutralised.





He highlighted that with omni-directional antennas, Accord can create a GPS bubble or GNSS firewall, jamming drones from any direction. This dome has a radius of about 10 km and is fully effective provided there is a clear line of sight.





Weather conditions do not affect GNSS or RF jamming. The equipment can be deployed at fixed ground installations, mounted on vehicles for mobility, or integrated onto naval vessels, offering versatile operational flexibility.





Sethi also noted that if Accord were to enter into a deal with a foreign country, they would establish a product support line with a local partner. He stressed that as drones evolve, Accord is continuously upgrading its technology in GNSS and RF jamming, backed by a ten-year roadmap to stay ahead in the technological race.





Accord’s debut at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo underscores India’s growing footprint in global defence exhibitions and highlights the country’s private sector contribution to electronic warfare and counter-drone technologies.





The company’s presence reflects India’s ambition to position itself as a key player in advanced defence systems, aligning with the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and strengthening international defence collaborations.





Agencies







