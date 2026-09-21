



Vajra Air Defence Warriors have successfully conducted intensive day-and-night firing drills, showcasing their ability to detect, track and engage simulated aerial threats with remarkable speed and precision, as reported by DD Live's X handle.





The exercise demonstrated the unit’s growing proficiency in handling complex scenarios across varied operational environments, reinforcing their preparedness for real-world contingencies.





The drills were integrated with the AKASHTEER Command and Control system, which provided a seamless operational grid.





This integration validated the rapid sensor-to-shooter response mechanism, ensuring that data from radars and sensors was swiftly processed and translated into actionable targeting solutions. Such a capability is critical in modern warfare, where aerial threats evolve rapidly and demand instantaneous countermeasures.





The exercise highlighted the importance of synchronising surveillance assets, communication networks and weapon systems into a unified operational framework. By leveraging AKASHTEER, the Vajra Warriors demonstrated how India’s air defence units are transitioning towards a network-centric warfare model, where speed of response and precision engagement are decisive factors.





Operational readiness was further strengthened by the drills, which tested the resilience of the system under continuous day-and-night operations. The ability to sustain high-tempo engagements without degradation in performance is vital for India’s layered air defence shield, particularly in scenarios involving saturation attacks or prolonged aerial campaigns.





The exercise also underscored India’s emphasis on indigenous defence programs, with AKASHTEER representing a significant step in building a homegrown Command and Control ecosystem.





By integrating indigenous systems with frontline air defence units, India is reducing dependency on external technologies and ensuring that its operational doctrines remain tailored to national requirements.





The Vajra Warriors’ performance reflects India’s broader ambition to fast-track its air defence modernisation. With adversaries increasingly deploying drones, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft, India’s ability to maintain a responsive and resilient shield is central to its strategic deterrence posture.





The drills serve as a reminder that operational readiness is not merely about possessing advanced systems, but about ensuring their seamless integration and sustained performance under realistic combat conditions.





India’s requirement to accelerate such exercises is critical, given the evolving threat matrix in the region. The emphasis on rapid detection, tracking and engagement ensures that the country’s air defence grid remains capable of neutralising threats before they can inflict damage.





The validation of AKASHTEER’s sensor-to-shooter loop marks a milestone in India’s journey towards a fully integrated and indigenous air defence network.





Agencies







