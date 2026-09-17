



'Dronathon 2026' opened at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan with the Indian Air Force successfully demonstrating 'Vayu UTtaM', an indigenously developed multi-mode Unmanned Traffic Management system.





This ground-based capability is designed to facilitate coordinated management of drones in increasingly congested airspace while also supporting identification and mitigation of rogue drones.





Officials emphasised that the system has potential applications beyond the military domain, including airspace safety, civil aviation, critical infrastructure protection and public safety.





The demonstration took place on the opening day of the three-day event, which runs from 14 to 16 September at Jaisalmer. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that during its real-time demonstration, 'Vayu UTtaM' detected and tracked both military and civil unmanned aircraft systems. The system is intended to provide a coordinated framework for UAS operations, ensuring safety and security in contested and crowded skies.





'Dronathon 2026' is being hosted by the Indian Air Force to provide domestic manufacturers, innovators, DPSUs, MSMEs and Start-Ups an opportunity to showcase their capabilities in unmanned aerial systems and counter-UAS technologies.





More than 20 leading defence companies and innovators from India's rapidly evolving unmanned systems ecosystem are participating. The event is designed to help stakeholders witness emerging drone and counter-drone technologies through live demonstrations and static displays.





Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, inaugurated the event and released the 'IAF UAS Roadmap'. This roadmap provides clarity to Indian industry on capability priorities and is intended to facilitate focused innovation.





It enables industry, academia and research organisations to align their efforts with the future requirements of the Air Force. The IAF views unmanned systems as an important complement to manned aviation, enhancing reach, persistence, responsiveness and flexibility of air operations.





The demonstrations at Pokhran encompass a wide spectrum of operational capabilities. These include surveillance and reconnaissance, autonomous operations, swarm technologies, electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aircraft systems.





The central focus of the event is to move from technology demonstration to operational effect, with systems being assessed for reliability, effectiveness in demanding environments and adaptability to evolving threats.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the event reinforces the IAF's commitment to Atmanirbharta in unmanned systems. The focus extends beyond airframes to the complete ecosystem, including propulsion, sensors, payloads, communications, autonomy, electronic warfare, countermeasures and airspace management. This comprehensive approach is intended to strengthen indigenous capabilities across the unmanned domain.





The event follows an industry outreach program undertaken by the IAF to identify and engage Indian industry and technology developers. Participating companies are undertaking live demonstrations of systems such as expendable ISR platforms, loitering munitions, UAS with electronic warfare capabilities, logistics and delivery drones, mapping and surveying systems, counter-drone technologies and AI-enabled autonomous navigation. These systems incorporate real-time data transmission and advanced payloads.





Applications being demonstrated cover defence and border surveillance, disaster management, infrastructure inspection and other civilian uses.





The event also includes participation by students and local youth, who are being given the opportunity to view live and static displays of unmanned systems and related technologies. This outreach is intended to inspire future innovators and provide exposure to cutting-edge defence technologies.





'Dronathon 2026' is part of the IAF's continuing engagement with Indian industry for the development and induction of indigenous unmanned capabilities.





The event provides an interface between the Air Force and industry to understand available technologies and their applicability to operational requirements. It marks a significant step in advancing India's unmanned systems ecosystem and strengthening national security through indigenous innovation.





PTI







