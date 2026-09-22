



Action Construction Equipment (ACE) has officially flagged off and dispatched the initial consignment of 50 Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks (RTFLTs) to the Indian Army, announced ACE.





This supply signifies the successful execution of the opening milestone under a landmark ₹420 crore contract awarded by the Ministry of Defence.





The overarching agreement encompasses the manufacturing and delivery of 1,121 unit vehicles, all designed and built indigenously within the nation to bolster military infrastructure.





These specialised heavy-duty machines are tailor-made to negotiate extraordinarily rugged, treacherous, and unpredictable terrains where standard material-handling systems fail to perform. Capable of navigating steep gradients, muddy tracks, and unpaved paths, the vehicles are slated to radically overhaul the ground-level movement of heavy cargo, ammunition, and specialized field equipment.





By deploying these forklifts, field units can drastically curtail their reliance on manual handling, thereby reducing turn-around times and sharply increasing overall supply chain and operational efficiency.





The strategic induction of these indigenously developed forklifts is anticipated to significantly fortify frontline operational logistics across critical border areas and forward field formations.





In remote deployments, harsh climatic conditions and challenging geography demand exceptionally robust and reliable equipment to ensure an uninterrupted flow of vital combat supplies and infrastructure material.





The introduction of these vehicles guarantees that heavy loads can be shifted rapidly and safely during both peacetime manoeuvres and active operations.





This successful delivery marks another milestone in strengthening indigenous defence logistics, enhancing troop readiness, and accelerating national self-reliance in military engineering. By partnering with domestic manufacturing industry leaders like Action Construction Equipment, the Armed Forces continue to modernize their support services through homegrown technology and robust production capabilities.





Agencies







