



India and the European Union convened discussions in Brussels on Sunday, focusing on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, advancing high-level exchanges, and implementing shared priorities under their Strategic Partnership.





The meeting was held between India’s Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Pranay Verma, and Pietro Ducci, Director-General for External Policies in the European Parliament.





The Indian Embassy in Belgium highlighted the engagement on X, noting that Ambassador Verma and Mr Ducci had a fruitful exchange of views on inter-parliamentary engagement, high-level exchanges, and the implementation of priorities under the India-EU Strategic Partnership.





India and the EU formally elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership during the fifth India-EU Summit in The Hague in 2004. This partnership is underpinned by shared commitments to democracy, the rule of law, multilateralism, and a rules-based international framework.





The multifaceted relationship spans trade, investment, technological innovation, security, defence, connectivity, and wider global issues.





Building on this cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Belgium in July, participating in the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting alongside Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.





During his Brussels itinerary, Jaishankar met European Council President Antonio Costa, conveying warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised the significant progress achieved since the landmark India-EU summit earlier in the year, valuing Costa’s guidance and sentiments for advancing trade and technology cooperation.





Jaishankar also held discussions with Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission. Their talks centred on developments in West Asia, maritime security, and ensuring supply chain resilience.





Further engagements included a meeting with EU Commissioner for Start-Ups, Research and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva. The dialogue focused on collaborative research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, Start-Up ecosystems, and India’s association with the Horizon Europe framework.





Jaishankar described the meeting as productive, noting opportunities for joint research in clean energy technologies and innovation-driven collaboration.





In another interaction, Jaishankar met European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela. Their discussions explored advanced cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and green shipping.





Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the dialogue, highlighting the importance of IMEC and sustainable shipping initiatives in strengthening India-EU cooperation.





The series of engagements reaffirmed the depth and breadth of the India-EU Strategic Partnership, underscoring its role in shaping global trade, technology, and security frameworks.





ANI







