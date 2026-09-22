



India and Norway have firmly reiterated their mutual dedication to expanding environmental and climate collaboration during the 12th session of the Joint Working Group on Environment held in Oslo.





The meeting provided a comprehensive platform to assess and accelerate ongoing joint initiatives addressing critical issues such as marine pollution, environmental research, plastic and chemical contamination, waste recycling, and ocean resource management.





The strategic deliberations served to reinforce the shared vision of both countries in driving sustainable solutions and enhancing climate resilience.





This operational framework functions directly under the umbrella of the Green Strategic Partnership, which was jointly established to address global environmental challenges, advance ecological preservation, and build a resilient circular economy through targeted policy alignment and technological exchange.





Providing details regarding the official interactions, the Indian Embassy in Norway issued a statement confirming that the 12th Meeting of the India-Norway Joint Working Group on Environment was conducted on 10th and 11th September, 2026, in Oslo.





The Indian delegation from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was led by Secretary Shri Tanmay Kumar. Discussions during the two-day event primarily revolved around key thematic priorities including plastic pollution management, circular economy practices, climate change mitigation, greenhouse gas emission controls, carbon market frameworks, and sustainable ocean management.





The Indian Embassy highlighted that the delegates undertook a comprehensive evaluation of active bilateral projects across marine litter, environmental research, chemical and plastic waste management, recycling systems, and oceanic ecosystem preservation.





The discussions underscored a renewed commitment from both sides to deepen bilateral environmental ties and scale up cooperative strategies under their Green Strategic Partnership.





These high-level interactions build upon a continuous calendar of diplomatic engagements. Earlier in June, bilateral channels remained active as officials met to evaluate shifting international dynamics and map out strategies for broadening their multi-faceted ties.





The dialogue took place between Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, and Aparna Ray, Joint Secretary for Policy Planning and Research in the Ministry of External Affairs. Following the interaction, Ambassador Stener expressed optimism on X, noting her satisfaction in engaging with Joint Secretary Aparna Ray to deliberate on changing global priorities, methods to fortify the multifaceted bilateral relationship, and her enthusiasm for sustaining close diplomatic ties.





The trajectory of bilateral relations hit a landmark milestone in May when Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a two-day official visit to Norway to attend the India-Nordic Summit, accompanied by bilateral summit talks. During his stay in Oslo, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. The two leaders formally upgraded the bilateral framework to a Green Strategic Partnership, placing special focus on joint growth in clean energy, innovation, higher education, research ecosystems, healthcare, and skill development programs.





Reflecting on the productive engagements, Prime Minister Modi shared on X that his discussions with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo yielded fruitful results. He emphasised that elevating the relationship to a Green Strategic Partnership would enhance operational synergies in clean energy transitions, sustainable growth, the blue economy, green shipping infrastructure, and environmental conservation.





Prime Minister Modi also noted discussions around strengthening institutional ties across research, education, innovation, health services, and skill development programs, while welcoming Norway’s formal decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.





Furthermore, both Prime Ministers actively participated in the Business and Research Summit, where Prime Minister Modi outlined India's ongoing economic transformation and structural reforms.





He urged Norwegian enterprise leaders and financial institutions to invest in India's expanding clean energy, green transition, and technology start-up ecosystems, emphasising target opportunities under bilateral economic frameworks.





During this historical official visit, Prime Minister Modi was also conferred with Norway's highest national honour, the 'Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.'





ANI







