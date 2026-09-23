



India has sharply criticised Pakistan over its decision to circulate a letter to the United Nations Security Council concerning a recent pronouncement linked to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), intensifying an already heated diplomatic confrontation between the two neighbours.





The latest exchange comes against the backdrop of India's continued suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and triggered a series of punitive measures by New Delhi against Pakistan over cross-border terrorism.





Responding to Pakistan's communication to the United Nations Security Council, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accused Islamabad of deliberately distorting facts and spreading misinformation in an attempt to influence international opinion.





According to Jaiswal, Pakistan was once again engaging in what India described as a familiar pattern of presenting misleading narratives on international platforms.





He stated that Pakistan had a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to advance what he termed as "malicious propaganda".





Jaiswal specifically challenged Pakistan's characterisation of the recent pronouncement connected to the Indus Waters Treaty.





He argued that the decision being highlighted by Pakistan was not a ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, as projected by Pakistani officials.





Instead, India maintains that the body responsible for the pronouncement was an illegally constituted court that lacks legitimacy under the treaty framework.





The Indian official asserted that Pakistan's attempt to present the development as a recognised international ruling amounted to a deliberate distortion of reality.





Reiterating New Delhi's long-standing position, Jaiswal said India had repeatedly clarified its views on the matter and had no intention of altering its stance.





India has consistently maintained that the Court of Arbitration in question was constituted in violation of the provisions governing dispute resolution under the Indus Waters Treaty.





For years, New Delhi has argued that the tribunal does not possess legal jurisdiction over India's sovereign decisions relating to projects covered under the treaty.





Indian authorities have therefore refused to recognise the tribunal's legitimacy and have not participated in its proceedings.





The dispute has become one of the most contentious aspects of the broader Indus Waters Treaty debate.





India's position is that mechanisms established outside the treaty's intended framework cannot impose obligations on the country or interfere with sovereign decision-making. The diplomatic row gained renewed momentum after Pakistan reportedly sought to draw the attention of the United Nations Security Council to recent developments related to the arbitration proceedings.





New Delhi viewed the move as an attempt to internationalise an issue that India believes should be addressed strictly within the parameters of the bilateral framework governing the treaty.





The Indus Waters Treaty remains one of the most significant agreements ever concluded between India and Pakistan.





Signed in 1960 after negotiations facilitated by the World Bank, the treaty established a structured water-sharing arrangement for the six rivers of the Indus basin.





Despite multiple wars, military crises, terrorist attacks, and prolonged periods of diplomatic tension between the two countries, the treaty survived for more than six decades.





Under the agreement, India enjoys unrestricted use of the eastern rivers comprising the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. Pakistan, meanwhile, receives the bulk of waters from the western rivers, namely the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.





The treaty has often been described internationally as one of the most durable water-sharing arrangements in the world. However, India has increasingly argued that the environment in which the treaty operated has fundamentally changed.





Indian policymakers have repeatedly linked the future of water cooperation to the broader security environment between the two countries.





The turning point came after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. The attack, which killed 26 civilians, generated widespread outrage across India and led to demands for a stronger response against Pakistan-backed terrorism.





Following the attack, the Indian government announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.





The move marked one of the most consequential shifts in India's policy towards Pakistan in recent decades. Alongside the treaty suspension, New Delhi implemented various measures aimed at countering cross-border terrorism and increasing pressure on Islamabad.





Indian officials have repeatedly stated that cooperation based on trust and goodwill cannot continue while terrorism remains an instrument of cross-border policy.





India has maintained that the treaty will remain suspended unless Pakistan takes credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism emanating from territory under its control.





The disagreement deepened further after the arbitration body issued a pronouncement asserting that the Indus Waters Treaty remained in force and that India could not unilaterally place it in abeyance.





New Delhi promptly rejected that position.





The Ministry of External Affairs declared that the so-called Court of Arbitration had been constituted in breach of treaty provisions and therefore possessed no authority to pronounce on India's sovereign decisions.





Indian officials have repeatedly emphasised that any pronouncements made by the tribunal have no bearing on India's policy actions.





From New Delhi's perspective, the issue is not merely a legal disagreement but also a matter of national sovereignty.





Officials argue that the country's rights under international law cannot be overridden by an arbitration mechanism whose legitimacy India contests.





The latest exchange at the United Nations therefore reflects wider tensions in India-Pakistan relations.





While Pakistan continues to seek international attention on the water-sharing issue, India has remained firm in arguing that Islamabad must first address concerns relating to cross-border terrorism.





Indian officials have also stressed that statements and assurances from Pakistan will be judged by actions rather than rhetoric.





The government has repeatedly pointed to the need for tangible measures against terrorist organisations and infrastructure before any restoration of trust can occur.





Against this backdrop, Randhir Jaiswal's remarks represent a continuation of India's broader diplomatic strategy. New Delhi has sought to firmly reject what it sees as attempts to internationalise the treaty dispute while simultaneously underscoring the centrality of terrorism concerns in bilateral relations.





As the controversy over the arbitration proceedings continues, the Indus Waters Treaty has emerged as another major flashpoint in the already strained relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





India's latest response signals that it remains unwilling to accept the authority of the disputed arbitration mechanism and is determined to challenge what it regards as Pakistan's efforts to shape international narratives on the issue.





For now, New Delhi's position remains unchanged: the arbitration body lacks legitimacy, Pakistan is misrepresenting the facts, and any meaningful progress on the Indus Waters Treaty question will depend on credible action against cross-border terrorism.





Agencies







