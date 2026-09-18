



India has reiterated that it will safeguard its national interests amid reports that Bangladesh’s new administration is reviewing 101 bilateral agreements signed during Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure.





The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that while it has noted media reports, no official communication has yet been received from Dhaka. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India will take all necessary measures to protect its interests.





The BNP-led interim administration in Bangladesh, operating alongside student movements and an interim cabinet, is reportedly auditing agreements and MoUs signed under the Awami League government.





Officials in Dhaka have stated that the review is intended to ensure that non-binding MoUs and infrastructure terms align with Bangladesh’s national interests. No blanket cancellations have been announced, with each project being assessed individually.





One of the key areas under review involves India’s access to Chattogram and Mongla ports for transporting cargo to its Northeastern states. Bangladeshi authorities are reassessing transit fees and route privileges, arguing that earlier terms were unbalanced. While a complete revocation is unlikely due to the revenue potential, restructuring of costs or administrative delays could increase expenses for India’s Northeast.





Bangladesh’s dependence on imported power remains significant, including cross-border supply from India’s Adani Power Godda plant and diesel pipelines. Payment delays and requests for renegotiation have emerged due to foreign exchange constraints in Dhaka. Although supply disruptions cannot be ruled out, outright cancellation of agreements is improbable given Bangladesh’s immediate energy needs.





During Hasina’s tenure, her government systematically denied shelter to anti-India insurgent groups along the border. While border security cooperation continues, political changes have introduced uncertainty. India remains reliant on Bangladesh’s security forces to curb smuggling, illegal migration, and potential militant activity.





India has extended over $7 billion in Lines of Credit for infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, including rail, road, and port development. Several of these projects, such as the Ashuganj-Akhaura road expansion, are now under feasibility audits by Dhaka’s planning ministry.





Officials have indicated that delays, cancellation of uncommitted funds, or changes in procurement clauses could stall deployment of Indian capital.





Dhaka’s foreign policy leadership has signalled a move away from an India-heavy focus, seeking balanced engagement with China, the US, and ASEAN. India is adopting a pragmatic approach, keeping communication channels open while monitoring how the interim government manages supply lines, energy contracts, and extradition matters.





Responding to a separate query, Jaiswal addressed the impending expiration of the 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed in December 1996 and set to expire in December 2026. He confirmed that institutional mechanisms remain functional, with the Joint Rivers Commission continuing technical-level meetings. India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers, and water-related issues are addressed through structured bilateral mechanisms.





The Teesta issue remains unresolved despite multiple rounds of engagement. A 2011 proposal to allocate 42.5 per cent of Teesta waters to India and 37.5 per cent to Bangladesh failed due to opposition from West Bengal. India has consistently maintained that discussions on shared rivers, including the Teesta, must proceed through established bilateral mechanisms.





In February, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Parliament that formal talks on renewing the Ganges Treaty had not yet begun. By May, Bangladeshi officials confirmed that discussions were underway, though the Teesta agreement remained unsigned due to political opposition in West Bengal.





The review of agreements by Dhaka, coupled with the looming expiration of the Ganges Treaty, underscores the complexity of India-Bangladesh relations at a time of political transition in Bangladesh.





India’s emphasis on protecting its interests reflects both strategic caution and the need to maintain stability across critical sectors such as energy, trade, and water-sharing.





ANI







