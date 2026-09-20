



Lt Gen Rajiv Kumar Sahni, Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, undertook a forward area visit to troops deployed in the Fire and Fury Corps sector along the Line of Actual Control.





His presence underscored the importance of technical readiness in sustaining operational effectiveness in one of the most demanding theatres of military deployment.





During the visit, he conducted a detailed review of the engineering support framework and assessed the operational preparedness of weapons and equipment held by Army units and formations. The inspection was comprehensive, covering the performance and reliability of systems critical to frontline operations.





The review placed particular emphasis on Next-Generation Vehicles, specialised equipment, unmanned aerial systems, and the robustness of maintenance and repair facilities. Integration of emerging technologies into the support ecosystem was also examined, reflecting the Army’s drive to modernise its technical backbone.





High-altitude areas present extreme terrain and climatic challenges, making reliable technical support indispensable. Equipment readiness in such conditions is not merely a matter of efficiency but of survival and sustained operational capability.





The Corps of EME plays a pivotal role in ensuring that frontline formations remain combat-ready despite these adversities.





Lt Gen Sahni interacted extensively with EME personnel during his visit. He encouraged them to uphold professional excellence, maintain mission readiness, and pursue innovative technical solutions tailored to the unique demands of the high-altitude battlefield.





His engagement highlighted the human dimension of technical preparedness, where skill, innovation and dedication are as vital as machinery.





The visit reinforced the message that technology, maintenance and technical preparedness are central to keeping frontline forces operationally ready. In some of the world’s most challenging environments, the synergy between advanced equipment and dedicated technical personnel remains the cornerstone of sustained military effectiveness.





Agencies







