



ICGS Savitribai Phule, a Sarojini Naidu-Class fast patrol vessel, is being decommissioned today at Karwar port after nearly two decades of service.





The vessel, commissioned in 2006, played a vital role in exclusive economic zone surveillance, anti-smuggling operations, and deep-sea rescues.





The Indian Coast Guard is conducting a solemn sunset ceremony at Karwar port where the Coast Guard Ensign will be formally hauled down. This marks the end of service for ICGS Savitribai Phule, which was named after the pioneering 19th-century social reformer and educator Savitribai Phule. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited in 2005, the vessel was commissioned into service on 28 October 2006.





The ship belonged to the Sarojini Naidu-Class of fast patrol vessels and weighed 270 tons. It was capable of reaching speeds of up to 35 knots, enabling rapid response to distress calls and emergencies.





The vessel was manned by six officers and 36 sailors, reflecting the typical crew complement of this class. Its missions included surveillance of India’s exclusive economic zone, anti-smuggling patrols, and search and rescue operations.





During its operational life, ICGS Savitribai Phule covered 1,464 nautical miles. It was involved in several critical rescue missions, including saving stranded fishing boats and merchant vessels during hostile weather conditions.





Notably, in 2019, the ship rescued eight crew members from the cargo vessel MSV Sumitra near Lakshadweep’s Androth Island. In 2018 and 2024, it assisted fishing boats near Suratkal and Karwar, including towing the Rosary fishing vessel back to safety after engine failure. It also provided technical support to merchant ships such as MSV Asian Star, preventing potential disasters by repairing leaks during emergencies.





The vessel’s decommissioning reflects the Coast Guard’s ongoing fleet modernisation program, with newer patrol vessels replacing ageing assets. Goa Shipyard Limited, which built the ship, continues to deliver advanced fast patrol vessels with higher indigenous content, improved propulsion systems, and enhanced endurance.





The Sarojini Naidu-Class, to which Savitribai Phule belonged, was among the first to feature MTU 4000 series diesel engines with water-jet propulsion, giving it superior manoeuvrability and speed.





The ceremony at Karwar is not only a farewell to a ship but also a tribute to its contribution to maritime safety and coastal security.





The vessel’s legacy lies in its role in safeguarding India’s western coastline, protecting fishermen, and ensuring maritime law enforcement. Its name, honouring Savitribai Phule, symbolised the values of education, empowerment, and service, carried forward through its operational history.





Agencies







