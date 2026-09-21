



INS Trishul has successfully concluded its three-day port call at Alexandria, Egypt, on 17 September, marking another milestone in India’s growing maritime cooperation with Egypt.





The guided missile frigate undertook a Passage Exercise with Egyptian Naval Ship ENS Bernees prior to entering Alexandria Harbour, showcasing operational synergy and interoperability between the two navies.





The PASSEX involved coordinated manoeuvring, communication drills and approaches for replenishment at sea. These drills provided both navies with an opportunity to exchange professional expertise and enhance operational readiness. Such exercises are vital in building confidence and strengthening maritime partnerships in the Mediterranean region.





INS Trishul arrived at Alexandria on 14 September and was warmly welcomed. The Egyptian Naval Ship Al Qadeer escorted the Indian warship into the harbour, reflecting the cordial ties between the two nations. The Ministry of Defence highlighted the ceremonial and operational significance of this gesture in its official release.





During the port call, India’s Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh K Reddy, visited INS Trishul and interacted with the crew. He emphasised the importance of the Indian Navy’s presence in the region and its role in fostering stronger bilateral ties. His engagement underscored the diplomatic dimension of naval deployments, complementing the operational drills at sea.





The visit carried commemorative importance as well. The Commanding Officer and crew of INS Trishul paid homage at the Chatby War Memorial to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the two World Wars. The memorial contains 12 burials and bears the names of 19 Indian soldiers who perished in ships sunk in the Eastern Mediterranean. This solemn tribute reinforced the historical bonds between India and the region.





The crew also engaged with their Egyptian counterparts on ways to enhance interoperability and explored avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation. Discussions focused on deepening professional exchanges and building enduring bonds of friendship between the two navies.





The port call and PASSEX reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the Indian Navy and Egyptian Navy. It contributed to strengthening maritime cooperation between the two friendly nations, while also highlighting India’s strategic outreach in the Mediterranean. Such engagements are part of India’s broader naval diplomacy program, aimed at enhancing partnerships and ensuring collective maritime security.





ANI







