



Iran has ruled out reopening the Strait of Hormuz or returning to the previous framework of negotiations with the United States until Washington meets Tehran’s conditions.





Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made this clear as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.





He stated that Iran had conveyed its demands to the United States through intermediaries and would not reconsider its position until those conditions were fulfilled.





Ghalibaf emphasised that Iran’s messages and conditions had been conveyed explicitly to the other side through intermediaries. He declared that until these conditions are met, the inalienable rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and the Americans fulfil their commitments, there will be no possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz or returning to the previous negotiation framework.





The Strait of Hormuz has become a major flashpoint in the escalating confrontation between the United States and Iran. As a crucial route for global energy shipments, restrictions on maritime traffic have raised concerns over further disruption to international trade and oil supplies. The strategic importance of the waterway has made it central to the ongoing crisis.





Ghalibaf’s remarks followed warnings from Iran’s central military command that any renewed US military action against Tehran would trigger attacks against American bases and interests across the region. The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a statement through Iran’s state-run IRNA, warning that any US military action would be met with continuous, effective and painful attacks.





The statement stressed that should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region would be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without limitation or consideration. The Iranian military command also warned regional countries against supporting any US military operation against Tehran, saying that those who assist Washington would be regarded as participants in the action.





Meanwhile, US Central Command confirmed that its forces had redirected 109 commercial vessels as part of efforts to enforce Washington’s naval blockade on Iran. CENTCOM stated that as of September 20, its forces had redirected these vessels to ensure total compliance. The US military resumed enforcement of the blockade against maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on July 14.





US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of significant consequences if Iran refused to alter its behaviour. At the same time, he indicated that he could be open to talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly in New York. His remarks suggested a dual approach of pressure and potential diplomacy.





Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei had earlier said that Tehran had conveyed its conditions for ending the conflict through Qatari mediation. These conditions included an end to hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and an end to the naval blockade. Rezaei’s statement highlighted the depth of Iran’s demands and the complexity of the negotiations.





The latest developments come as world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly. The escalating confrontation between the United States and Iran, along with wider tensions in West Asia, is expected to remain a key issue of international concern. The situation underscores the fragile balance between military confrontation and diplomatic manoeuvring in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.





ANI







