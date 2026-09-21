



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September.





He will also lead the Indian delegation during the High Level Week in New York. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed these details in a press release issued on Sunday.





Jaishankar’s participation will include delivering India’s statement at the High Level Session of the General Assembly. His address is expected to outline India’s positions on pressing global challenges and priorities in the multilateral arena. Alongside his speech, he will attend a series of plurilateral and bilateral meetings with counterparts from other nations.





The United Nations has highlighted that the 81st session is convening world leaders to revitalise global cooperation, accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and drive collective action for peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet.





Two major platforms will spotlight solutions and engagement. The flagship SDG Media Zone, produced by the UN Department of Global Communications, will host dynamic interviews and panel discussions on SDG solutions from 21 to 25 September.





The Goals Lounge, convened by the UN Deputy Secretary-General and hosted by the UN Office for Partnerships, will run from 14 to 25 September, featuring unscripted dialogues, deep dives into critical issues and interactive experiences.





The General Debate, scheduled from 22 to 28 September, will see presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives of all 193 UN Member States deliver statements from the iconic green marble podium.





These addresses will outline national positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges. Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh is presiding over the 81st session, which is being held under the theme ‘Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all’.





The High Level Week is regarded as the world’s largest diplomatic gathering, bringing together leaders for several days of intensive dialogue and negotiation. India’s participation under Jaishankar’s leadership is expected to reinforce its commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development and global cooperation.





ANI







