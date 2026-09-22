



American defence and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin has declared its readiness to carry out a complete transfer of technology for several components of its C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, Times of India reported





This offer hinges on the company securing the Indian Air Force's requirement for 60 Medium Transport Aircraft, as stated by Robert Toth, Lockheed Martin's Vice-President for Strategy and Business Development, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions.





Toth noted that winning the bid would unlock Indian access to numerous advanced technologies acquired across the group's broader defence and aerospace domain.





The statement follows the Ministry of Defence issuing a request for proposal in August for 60 Medium Transport Aircraft destined for the Indian Air Force, a contract estimated at roughly ₹1,00,000 crore, or $10-12 billion.





The request for proposal was distributed among five Indian corporate entities. These include TATA Advanced Systems Ltd, which has partnered with Lockheed Martin to offer the C-130J; Mahindra Defence, in a tie-up offering the Brazilian Embraer C-390 Millennium; Reliance Defence; Adani Defence; and the public sector enterprise Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.





Specification Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules Embraer C-390 Millennium Country of Origin United States Brazil Propulsion Type 4 × Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 Turboprops 2 × IAE V2500-E5 Turbofans Maximum Payload 21,800 kg (21.8 tons) 26,000 kg (26.0 tons) Maximum Speed 675 km/h (365 knots) 988 km/h (533 knots / Mach 0.8) Cruise Speed 644 km/h (348 knots) 870 km/h (470 knots) Range (With Payload) ~3,300 km (at max normal payload) 2,000 km (at max 26-ton payload) / 5,020 km (at 14-ton payload) Service Ceiling 28,000 ft (8,534 m) 36,000 ft (11,000 m) Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) 70,307 kg 87,000 kg Rough Field/High Altitude Capabilities Extensive battle-proven performance on short, unpaved, and high-altitude landing strips Capable of operating from unpaved airstrips; utilizes low-pressure landing gear Avionics & Flight Controls Holographic Head-Up Displays (HUD), digital glass cockpit, integrated operational systems Fly-by-wire controls with active sidesticks, Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics





During a joint interview with William L. Blair, Lockheed Martin's Regional Chief Executive for Asia and India, Toth highlighted that the Super Hercules represents the optimal choice for the country. He cited the platform's specific engineering for operations in hot and high-altitude environments.





The Indian Air Force currently operates a fleet of 12 C-130J aircraft, deploying them in high-risk missions ranging from transporting personnel and equipment to the world's highest battlefield in Ladakh, assisting in relief efforts during the Nepal flash floods, and evacuating Indian citizens from conflict-affected Sudan in 2023.





The existing C-130J fleet operated by the Indian Air Force has already surpassed the 53,000 flight hours milestone across these challenging deployments. Toth mentioned that these 12 airframes feature a specialised configuration adapted to local terrain and operational demands.





Lockheed Martin is pitching a deal structure that delivers 60 advanced Super Hercules platforms, comprising 12 in flyaway condition and 48 built domestically under the Make in India initiative, while concurrently upgrading the 12 active aircraft to match the new standards, bringing the total unified fleet to 72 uniform airframes with identical lifespans.





Addressing domestic manufacturing footprints, Toth confirmed that Lockheed Martin is evaluating options to establish a second assembly line in India outside the United States. He emphasized that the company has actively built out the private Indian defence aerospace ecosystem over 15 years through its sustained investment alongside TATA Advanced Systems Ltd.





Blair added that Lockheed Martin is establishing a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility in Bangalore to support the regional C-130J fleet. He noted that a 60-aircraft order provides the necessary critical mass to set up an assembly line, building on a history where joint venture partner TATA Sikorsky Aerospace Limited has supplied 157 Aerostructure component sets to the Sikorsky S-92 assembly plant in the United States since 2010.





Highlighting performance metrics, Toth observed that the four-engine turboprop C-130J holds a superior safety record relative to competitors, excelling in high-altitude landings and short takeoff operations with its 22-ton payload capacity.





Globally, over 560 Super Hercules aircraft have been delivered across 28 customer nations, amassing more than 3 million flight hours—a operational track record significantly higher than any other contender in the tender.





Lockheed Martin's global supply chain network extends across 500 domestic suppliers, including more than 140 MSMEs, supporting the company's two joint ventures: TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited and TATA Sikorsky Aerospace Limited. Toth noted that these domestic supply networks will expand further if Lockheed Martin wins the procurement contract.





TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, operating out of its facility in Hyderabad, has manufactured all empennages—the tail assembly providing flight stability and control—for global C-130J production since December 2013, reaching a milestone delivery of 265 empennages.





These local joint ventures and supply networks have generated over ₹5,833 crore ($700 million) in total export value, yielding more than ₹1,667 crore ($200 million) in revenues for the domestic Indian industry.





Lockheed Martin's long-standing presence in India extends beyond defence hardware manufacturing. The firm actively aligns with key national industrial programs, including Make in India, Skill India, and Start-Up India.





Through initiatives like the India Innovation Growth Program—originally launched in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology—and university design challenges for the C-130J platform, the aerospace manufacturer continues to integrate local academic research with defence manufacturing capability.





Agencies







