



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has signed a landmark MoU with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra Ltd (NSHIPML) to serve as the Anchor Shipyard for the ₹15,000 crore Greenfield Shipbuilding Industrial Cluster at Dighi, Maharashtra.





This project positions Maharashtra as a maritime powerhouse, with MDL expanding beyond warships and submarines into large-scale commercial shipbuilding.





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has formally entered into a memorandum of understanding with NSHIPML to anchor the proposed Greenfield Shipbuilding Industrial Cluster at Dighi in Raigad district, Maharashtra.





The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underscoring the state’s commitment to transforming its maritime sector.





The proposed facility will involve an investment of ₹15,000 crore, equivalent to ₹1,50,000 lakhs, and is envisaged to deliver an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million gross tons. This marks a strategic expansion for MDL, which has traditionally focused on warships and submarines, into the domain of large commercial vessels.





The Dighi cluster itself is part of a larger ₹27,500 crore initiative under the National Shipbuilding Mission, designed to create plug-and-play infrastructure for shipbuilding and repair.





The cluster will cover 2,000 acres with a 2.6 km waterfront along Dighi creek, adjacent to Adani Ports’ Dighi Port. Its proximity to Mumbai and Bangalore ensures access to skilled manpower and industrial supply chains.





Under the MoU, MDL will bring its expertise in complex ship construction, engineering, and project management, while also fostering a strong domestic vendor ecosystem.





The agreement will remain valid for five years or until replaced by a comprehensive concession and lease arrangement.





Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the initiative as transformative, noting that Maharashtra will account for 40% of India’s shipbuilding capacity. He highlighted that the cluster will integrate shipbuilding, repair, breaking, and recycling under one roof, generating 15,000 direct and 75,000 indirect jobs.





The Dighi project aligns with the Government of India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to elevate India into the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by increasing output to 4.5 million gross tons.





The Union government has already budgeted ₹19,989 crore for the Shipbuilding Development Scheme, including ₹11,728 crore for greenfield clusters and ₹8,261 crore for brownfield expansions.





MDL’s role as anchor shipyard will ensure the cluster attracts ancillary industries such as engine manufacturing, steel fabrication, and suppliers of shipboard machinery. This ecosystem is expected to strengthen India’s maritime industrial base and enhance global competitiveness.





The development follows NSHIPML’s expression of interest process, where MDL emerged as the sole bidder for the anchor role. This underscores MDL’s strategic intent to diversify into commercial shipbuilding while retaining its leadership in defence ship construction.





The Dighi cluster will be a cornerstone in India’s shipbuilding ambitions, combining state support, industrial integration, and MDL’s proven expertise to create a globally competitive maritime hub.





Agencies







