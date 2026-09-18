



The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a strong caution against misleading and malicious social media posts concerning the health of world leaders who attended the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The warning was prompted by unverified claims circulating online about Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.





In a post on X, the MEA categorically dismissed such rumours, stating, ‘Misleading! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!’ The ministry emphasised that these claims were unfounded and potentially harmful.





The controversy arose after several social media accounts alleged that President Xi had fainted during the summit and suffered a stroke before being flown back to Beijing for treatment. These allegations gained traction when reports noted his absence from the summit dinner. However, there has been no official confirmation of any medical emergency involving the Chinese leader.





The MEA’s remarks coincided with a statement from the South African Presidency, which confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had withdrawn from public engagements following his return from India. The statement clarified that the 73-year-old leader was advised by doctors to rest due to ill health. It further noted that, where possible, ministers would represent him at scheduled events.





Ramaphosa’s office stressed that his temporary withdrawal was precautionary and aimed at ensuring his recovery. His absence from public duties has added to speculation, but the official communication sought to dispel rumours by providing clarity on his condition.





The BRICS Summit, held in New Delhi from 12 to 13 September under India’s chairship, brought together leaders of the expanded 11-member grouping. The summit was convened under the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.’ It underscored India’s role in steering the agenda towards practical cooperation across economic development, technology, governance, and global challenges.





India’s hosting of the summit came at a time when the grouping continues to expand its membership and influence. The summit sought to build consensus among diverse nations while addressing pressing issues of economic cooperation, technological advancement, and sustainable development. The gathering reaffirmed BRICS’ commitment to strengthening global governance and promoting resilience in the face of geopolitical and economic uncertainties.





The MEA’s intervention highlights the growing challenge of misinformation in the digital age, particularly during high-profile international events. By cautioning against malicious claims, India underscored the importance of responsible communication and the need to safeguard the credibility of global forums such as BRICS.





ANI







