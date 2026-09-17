



PNS Hunain (F-273), a Pakistani offshore patrol vessel supplied by Dutch Shipbuilder Damen Group, has suffered a significant dent and possible structural crack after colliding with an Indian Navy ship in the Arabian Sea.





The incident occurred when the Pakistani vessel approached the Indian ship at high speed in international waters while attempting to intercept or follow it. A close-range manoeuvre resulted in the two vessels grazing each other.





The Indian Navy ship was on a routine surveillance mission when the Pakistani vessel began its approach on Tuesday evening. The Indian captain observed the movement and issued warnings.





Despite this, PNS Hunain attempted a risky manoeuvre at close quarters, grazing the starboard side of the Indian vessel. The Indian ship sustained no major damage and continues its operational deployment, while PNS Hunain was forced to return to harbour due to the damage.





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Sources indicated that the Pakistani vessel’s handling and high-speed manoeuvring were responsible for the incident.





The ship reportedly failed to maintain control and steer clear of the Indian vessel in time.





Defence officials noted that the Indian ship involved was larger than the Pakistani OPV, though they declined to identify it.





PNS Hunain is a multipurpose medium-sized offshore patrol vessel equipped with electronic warfare systems, anti-ship and anti-air warfare capabilities, advanced sensors, self-protection systems, and a terminal defence system.





Built by Damen Shipyards in Romania, it was commissioned in July 2024. The vessel is based on Damen’s OPV 2600 design and measures approximately 98 metres in length.





The Yarmook-class vessel can accommodate helicopters and unmanned aerial systems, and it carries rigid-hull inflatable boats for maritime security and surveillance missions. It has a fuel capacity of about 300 cubic metres and is powered by four Caterpillar diesel engines. The ship is also fitted with a 450-kilowatt bow thruster and two propellers.





With a crew of 60, PNS Hunain has a reported top speed of 22 knots, a range of 6,000 nautical miles, and endurance of up to 40 days. Its weapons fit includes 30-mm and 12.7-mm remote weapon stations, surface-to-surface missile launchers, and a 20-mm close-in weapon system.





Hunain is the third vessel in Pakistan’s Yarmook-class OPV program, following PNS Yarmook and PNS Tabuk, which are based on the smaller Damen OPV 2300 design. These earlier vessels are about five metres shorter and roughly 600 tons lighter than Hunain.





The collision highlights the risks of aggressive manoeuvring in international waters and underscores the importance of adherence to maritime protocols. Analysts suggest that such incidents could escalate tensions if not managed through diplomatic channels.





Agencies







